Aflac Selects LTIMindtree As Digital Transformation Partner for Application Modernization and Cloud Transformation

WARREN, N.J. & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has been selected by Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company and the largest provider of supplemental insurance in the United States, to digitally transform the organization by leveraging the cloud-native services of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree will rearchitect Aflac’s on-prem applications that are currently deployed on an out-of-support-platform. The cloud-first approach on AWS solution, built on reusable UI components and common business functionalities as services, will capitalize on the salient features of AWS tools such as Amazon CloudFront, AWS Key Management Service (KMS), AWS Secrets Manager, and Serverless components like Lambda to ensure that the solution design is in line with the AWS Well-Architected Framework, which is also secure and reliable.

“In its current growth phase, Aflac is accelerating its digital transformation efforts, augmenting traditional in-person, independent agent/franchise business with a more digitally nuanced, seamless experience, which caters to the demand of stakeholders in real-time and securely,” said Polly Fabry, Director, Emerging Technologies, Aflac Incorporated.

“Powered by LTIMindtree’s comprehensive end-to-end cloud migration expertise and factory-based delivery model and AWS’ flexibility, scalability and reliability, we are confident in moving above operational challenges, including competition to deliver greater visibility, performance efficiency, cost optimization and services without any disruption.”

“Insurers today are seeking solutions that improve speed-to-market for new products while also managing escalating cost of operations, regulatory compliance, and security-related vulnerabilities,” said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree.

“The comprehensive core modernization expertise, migration tools and accelerators, and core-to-experience proposition of LTIMindtree bundled with the cloud-native architecture of AWS components and services will help Aflac fully harness the digital and cloud ways of working, while allowing the user to efficiently traverse technology and operational diversities seamlessly and deliver positive business outcomes.”

Moving to AWS will protect Aflac from security risk and positively impact its users, including the agent community. The applications are designed to follow the WCAG 2.1 guidelines, making it accessible to a wider audience. The Disaster Recovery capability has improved availability and uptime by more than 50%. Migration to AWS has reduced Total Cost of Ownership by over 20% and overall reduction in application hosting cost by over 30%.

