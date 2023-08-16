FiveBy and Worldline Offer Solutions to Reduce Global Ecommerce Payment Fraud

While paying with VISA, PayPal, or MasterCard is common in the Americas, there are many other payment methods that customers use in international markets. Sellers can face the challenge of safeguarding against fraudulent activities in unfamiliar payment methods. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globally, digital commerce fraud is expected to surpass $48 billion in 2023. According to a recent report, every one dollar in fraud experienced by a company will cost that company $3 in recovery and expenses.*

In addition, the speed with which fraud is mutating to evade detection is alarming many companies engaged in global ecommerce. Now with the ability to employ artificial intelligence (AI) tools in fraud, the fraudsters themselves will be able to scale and continue to evolve their methods.

At the same time, the rise of ecommerce is providing small and midmarket businesses with the opportunity to expand to new markets. Selling products and services in international markets requires accepting payment methods common in those markets.

This situation poses a dilemma. On one hand, merchants have the desire to streamline transactions and accept as many potential purchases as possible and on the other hand, they must guard against fraudulent transactions.

For this reason, the best way for businesses to expand to new markets is to find a way to leverage services that bring together international payment processing, and cutting-edge AI-enabled fraud detection, that is fine-tuned for their business.

Worldline, one of the largest global digital commerce payment processors, and FiveBy are working together to provide payment processing and consultative services to implement the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection (DFP) platform for their clients. Microsoft’s stand-alone fraud protection platform is rich in AI and machine learning to protect merchants from various schemes.

According to Kelly Harvin, global head of channel partnerships at Worldline, “Merchants seeking best in class fraud prevention can benefit from the trifecta of the consultative expertise provided by FiveBy, the single source solution of Microsoft DFP, and the seamless integration of DFP with Worldline’s payment processing.”

John Solheim, FiveBy Chief Commercial Officer reported, “We have witnessed significant fraud prevention discoveries using DFP, even during a trial engagement.” Worldline and FiveBy offer a combination of expertise and digital commerce experience, to combine adaptive AI with a global fraud protection platform.

Discover more about how to implement a strong international ecommerce solution to prevent the increasing threats of fraud, at FiveBy.com.

