Bowman Awarded More than $1.7 Million in New Engineering and Survey Contracts for Mining Projects

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) today announced that it has been awarded more than $1.7 million in two new engineering and survey contracts for separate mining projects in Southern Arizona.

Of the new contracts is a two-year master service agreement for a copper leach pad. As part of the assignment, Bowman is supplying engineering and survey services to support quantity verification. Leach pad development is crucial for copper extraction. Bowman has vast experience as an owner-representative in these projects, offering essential services like construction quality assurance (CQA), construction management, plant commissioning and terrestrial/mobile ALTA topographic survey.

The other contract is for engineering, survey, procurement, and engineer of record (EOR) services for a separate copper leach pad. As the sole source provider on this project, Bowman will deliver a range of essential services, including topographic survey, specifications, detailed drawings and geotechnical investigation complete with issued for construction (IFC) documents. The company is also providing bid assistance to streamline the procurement process.

“Bowman’s experience with leach pads grants us the knowledge and insight necessary to successfully navigate the complexities of these projects,” said Kent Lang, vice president of mining operations at Bowman. “Our in depth understanding of these environments enables us to deliver insightful strategic solutions to our clients. This has led to continuing increases in the number and size of mining projects that Bowman is being awarded.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,900 employees and more than 75 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.