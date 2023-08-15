Haig Partners Served as the Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor to Rohrman Automotive Group on the Sale of Two Subaru Dealerships in Indiana, Including the Home Market of Subaru of America’s U.S. Factory

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haig Partners LLC served as the exclusive sell-side advisor on the sale of Bob Rohrman Subaru of Lafayette, and Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Zeigler Automotive Group, based out of Michigan.

Rohrman Automotive Group is ranked #58 on the 2023 Automotive News list of Top 150 Dealership Groups. Bob Rohrman Subaru of Lafayette, just north of Indianapolis, is located in the home of Subaru of America’s US factory as well as Purdue University, one of the nation’s premier engineering universities and member of the Big 10 conference. Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne is located in the second-largest city in Indiana. This transaction underscores the growth potential and desirability of the Subaru brand in the Midwest.

Ryan Rohrman, CEO of Rohrman Automotive Group, shared, “I have appreciated my relationship with Kevin Nill at Haig Partners as we continue to execute our strategic growth plan in the Midwest. He and his team were professional and confidential as we navigated this process. Kevin’s experience and relationships helped us find a motivated buyer. I’m sure we will cross paths again as we continue to expand our ownership in this growing market.”

Kevin Nill, Managing Director at Haig Partners, shared, “This sale underscores the continued demand for strategic acquisitions driven by motivated buyers looking for top-tier franchises in excellent markets. Subaru’s popularity and reputation for quality make it a highly sought-after franchise regardless of region. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Ryan and the entire team at Rohrman Auto Group on this successful sale. It was not an easy decision for them to divest these dealerships, and we’re proud to have represented such a quality organization.”

Aaron Zeigler, CEO of Zeigler Automotive Group, shared, "I want to extend my sincere congratulations to Ryan Rohrman and the entire team at Rohrman Auto Group. We are honored by the trust they have placed in us to carry forward the exceptional legacy of these dealerships and to uphold the strong reputation they have built within their communities. We look forward to continuing to serve the communities in which these dealerships are located and contribute to their growth and success."

Ron Smith of Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC served as legal counsel for Rohrman Auto Group.

About Haig Partners

Haig Partners is a leading advisory firm that helps owners of higher-value auto, truck, RV, and motorsports dealerships maximize the value of their businesses when they are ready to sell. The team at Haig Partners has advised on the purchase or sale of more than 530 dealerships with a total value of over $9.3 billion and has represented 26 of the Top 150 Dealership Groups, as published by Automotive News, more than any other firm. Clients of Haig Partners benefit from the group's collective experience as previous executives with leading companies such as AutoNation, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, FORVIS, and Deloitte. Leveraging its unmatched expertise and extensive relationships, Haig Partners guides clients to successful outcomes through a confidential and customized sales process. The firm authors The Haig Report®, the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and their impact on dealership values, and co-authors NADA’s Guide, “Buying and Selling a Dealership.” Haig Partners team members are frequent speakers at industry conferences and are regularly quoted in reputable media outlets, including Reuters, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Automotive News, Wards, and CBT News. For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.