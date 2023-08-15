Nanaimo, B.C., Modernizes Permitting and Approvals Process with Clariti

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help keep up with population growth and record-setting development, the City of Nanaimo, B.C., has selected Clariti’s Community Development Software to replace its current system. Implementation of the new platform is underway, led by trusted Clariti partner Avocette Technologies.

The second largest city on Vancouver Island, Nanaimo is home to over 100,000 people and growing, documenting its second busiest year on record for development activity in 2022, with total building permit values surpassing $410 million.

Currently, the city relies on a 20-year-old land management system that Clariti’s centralized community development platform will replace, enabling a fully online experience for customers and staff.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nanaimo to provide an easy-to-use system that will help the city meet its performance targets and development goals.”

- Cyrus Symoom, Co-CEO, Clariti

With Clariti, the city will provide customers easy access to services online via the Portal, and staff access to all of the tools they need from one screen, whether they’re in office, at home, or in the field.

Overall, the city’s goals for the project are to:

Simplify and accelerate the permit application process for customers.

Increase staff’s visibility into the approval and review process with real-time reports and dashboards to help stay on target and clearly display areas of responsibility.

Streamline the plan review and approval process to reduce the time between submission, acceptance, and approval, and help the city meet its performance targets.

Modernize the inspections process using a mobile application that allows inspectors to take their office into the field.

Once live, the city’s planning, building, engineering and GIS departments will use the system to better manage development activities.

