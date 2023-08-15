Colgate’s Bright Smiles Bright Futures® Program and Hip Hop Public Health Partner on Educational Song and Music Video featuring Doug E. Fresh to Improve Oral Health Awareness and Outcomes for Children

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) program, which aims to improve the health, education and wellbeing of children and their families around the globe, and Hip Hop Public Health (HHPH), a nonprofit organization that strives to build health literacy and health equity, have released “Paste Time,” an educational tool that teaches key elements of good oral hygiene to children and their families. The song, performed by entertainment icon and Hip Hop Public Health co-founder Doug E. Fresh, advances BSBF’s mission to close the oral healthcare gap.

“Paste Time” teaches children how to properly brush their teeth, highlighting various components of good oral hygiene, including the importance of brushing twice a day. In addition to Doug E. Fresh, the track features Dr. Olajide Williams of Columbia University, a world-renowned leader in community-based behavioral intervention research, as well as youth artist Heaven. Part of the song is also performed in Spanish by Dr. Monique “Docta Mo Flow” Hedmann-Maxey, styled with hip-hop and reggaeton world beat. Q. Worthy produced and composed “Paste Time” with co-writer BJ Gray.

“I've always been extremely passionate about oral health, because it affects our overall health and wellbeing, and I love using music as a fun way to reach and teach our young people about the importance of healthy living practices,” said Doug E. Fresh.

“We know that building health literacy at a young age is key to combating health disparities in communities that are underserved,” echoed Dr. Olajide Williams. “That’s why Hip Hop Public Health was so excited to partner with Colgate to bring our proven approach of using music as a transformative learning tool to this critical topic of oral health care for young people. ‘Paste Time’ is an uplifting song and video that shares important educational messages and inspires kids and families to develop strong, sustainable teeth-brushing habits.”

The music video features students from Dryden Street Elementary School in Westbury, New York and Trevitt Elementary School in Columbus, Ohio. The students were given the opportunity to be featured after being honored at the 2022 Bright Smiles Kids Awards, which celebrated creativity and optimism among school-aged children.

BSBF and HHPH joined together to create “Paste Time” to educate children and their families about the importance of good oral health and its link to overall health and wellbeing – a connection that is often less recognized by people, governments, and healthcare professionals. The costs of poor oral health are felt most acutely by those living in communities that are marginalized, impacting their health and livelihood.

“Colgate-Palmolive is committed to reimagining a healthier future for all – and this can be seen by our Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program that has been part of our Company for more than 30 years,” said Dr. Gillian Barclay, Colgate’s Senior Vice President, Global Public Health & Scientific Affairs and Hip Hop Public Health Board Member. “Our program promotes oral health and wellbeing for communities that have been underserved and marginalized, and much of our success stems from partnering with organizations that support and help advance our goals. Hip Hop Public Health’s mission and ability to build health equity in communities that are underserved through harnessing the power of music and culture makes it an excellent partner. We are confident that ‘Paste Time’ will reach — and more importantly positively impact — the children and families who stand to benefit most from its message.”

Since it was established in 1991, Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program has reached more than 1.6 billion children in more than 100 countries with oral health education. The program strategically partners to reach underserved children and their families where they are born, live, learn, work and play. BSBF continues to promote health equity, optimal health and wellbeing, and to lead global social impact efforts that empower children and families to achieve healthy and bright futures. In the U.S., BSBF dental vans are based in hub cities and travel to rural and urban communities to help raise awareness about the importance of children's oral health.

Hip Hop Public Health is an internationally recognized organization that creates research-based educational resources by harnessing the power of music and culture to improve health in communities that are underserved. It has a 15-year track record of using an evidence-based framework for health promotion and behavior change. All of Hip Hop Public Health’s 200+ educational resources are available to stream for free, removing access barriers for teaching, learning and health literacy.

To listen to “Paste Time,” please visit https://www.hhph.org/work/learning-studio/paste-time.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-E

About Hip Hop Public Health

Hip Hop Public Health is an internationally recognized 501c3 that creates research-based educational resources by harnessing the power of music and culture to improve health in communities that are underserved. Founded by Dr. Olajide Williams of Columbia University, a world-renowned leader in community-based behavioral intervention research, and the legendary Doug E. Fresh, Hip Hop Public Health has a 15-year track record of creating culturally relevant science-based content using an evidence-based framework for health promotion and behavior change, the Multisensory Multilevel Health Education Model, and the Child-Mediated Health Communication framework that focuses on children as messengers for disease prevention and health promotion interventions with parents and caregivers. All of Hip Hop Public Health’s 200+ educational resources are available to stream for free, removing access barriers for teaching, learning and health literacy. For more information visit hhph.org and follow @hhphorg on social media.