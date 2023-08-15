Chargeback Gurus Collaborates with Microsoft to Complement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chargeback Gurus (CBG), an industry leader in chargeback prevention and revenue recovery solutions, today announced it is partnering with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection to power an end-to-end managed solution and service to reduce payment transaction risk.

Fraud decisioning needs to happen in real time, so it's crucial that merchants have access to managed services with the expertise and tools to ensure they are successfully stopping fraudsters and enabling genuine transactions. With this collaboration, CBG and Microsoft will use their innovative expertise to power a great end user experience.

“Our relationship with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection will unlock a multitude of advantages for merchants and their clients,” said Rodrigo Figueroa, COO at CBG. “By combining our respective solutions and innovation expertise, merchants now have access to an even more comprehensive end-to-end solution in the payments risk space.”

According to Pymnts.com, 77% of merchants say the costs from fraud and disputed transactions have been among the largest sources of dispute-related pain during the past year. Most need more resources, knowledge, or tools to effectively fight and prevent fraud.

“Microsoft shares our commitment to fraud prevention and revenue recovery, and we are confident this collaboration will help even more merchants approve more quality transactions while stopping fraudulent ones,” said Tim Tynan, CEO of CBG.

“We are pleased to work with Chargeback Gurus to deliver a comprehensive solution that empowers our clients to win the race against fraud. Chargeback Gurus and Microsoft have complementary capabilities and share the same passion to fight fraud without disrupting the business of honest stakeholders,” said Donald Kossmann, General Manager, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection.

Dynamic 365 merchants now have full access to CBG’s suite of fraud prevention solutions to better manage their fraud risk and disputes.

About Chargeback Gurus

Chargeback Gurus (CBG) helps clients protect and recover revenue by providing flexible, data-driven chargeback management solutions. By understanding its clients’ needs and fully aligning with their goals, CBG delivers tech-enabled solutions that help clients reduce chargebacks and increase win rates to maximize revenue recovery. The company’s smart solutions use powerful data science and analytics to deliver industry-leading results, which has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in recovered revenue for its clients. For more information, visit www.chargebackgurus.com.