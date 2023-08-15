Hyperice Partners With Pro Pickleball Association to Help Drive Recovery for Players

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today expanded its global reach throughout the competitive sports landscape via a strategic partnership with the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) as its Official Recovery Technology Partner. From 2019-2021, pickleball participation in the United States rose by 40 percent, making it the country’s fastest growing sport1. As the sport has continued to grow in popularity over the last several years, injuries have grown as well, with over 19,000 estimated injuries in one year2, with the vast majority of those impacted being over 50, a group that makes up approximately half of the participant population at a recreational level3.

Through the partnership, athletes now have access to Hyperice’s suite of recovery technology products courtside, as well as in the training rooms, and player lounges at tournaments. Hyperice also collaborates with Select Medical, the exclusive provider of physical therapy for the PPA Tour, treating athletes on-site throughout the course of a tournament.

“With the soaring rise in popularity of pickleball, aligning with the PPA Tour to deliver best-in-class solutions for elite athletes further extends Hyperice’s awareness throughout the sports landscape,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “The growing pickleball community is driven by the inclusive nature of the participatory sport, and one that people of all ages, athletic abilities and sport-specific skill levels have gotten involved with. As we continue to broaden our reach and deliver products that help anyone move better and feel at their best, pickleball, and specifically the PPA Tour, has created an incredible environment to further introduce individuals to our brand and products.”

“The fact that Hyperice products are readily available for professionals and amateurs alike at PPA Tour events means that players will be better equipped to handle the rigors of tournament play and enjoy everything that our best-in-class competitions have to offer. Joining forces with Hyperice was a natural fit,” said Connor Pardoe, Founder and CEO of the PPA Tour. “Pickleball is an incredibly fun, but oftentimes demanding sport. Knowing that Hyperice is always there to help will definitely be a source of comfort for any player on-site who needs a boost during or after a long, hard day on the courts.”

In addition to the athlete-facing elements of the partnership, Hyperice and its products are available for fans attending the events to see up close and personal through the PPA Merchandise Tent located at all tournaments, with the opportunity for fans and pickleball enthusiasts to take home the same recovery technology solutions their favorite players are using on the sideline. The suite of Hyperice recovery technology is also now available for purchase on Pickleball Central.

“Hyperice products play a huge role in recovery for us as professional pickleball players,” said top pro pickleball player Lucy Kovalova, who has won more than 20 gold medals on the PPA Tour. “I’ve been using Hyperice products for years, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything. It’s really great to have Hyperice products available to all players on the PPA Tour because they are designed to help with recovery for both professionals and amateurs. Everyone should try them out at the next PPA tournament they attend!”

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit the newly redesigned hyperice.com.

About Carvana PPA Tour

The Carvana PPA Tour is the professional tour of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding more than $5.5 million in annual prize money with equal play and pay. The Carvana PPA Tour is set to host 25 events in 2023 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Mission Hills Country Club in California, and the Darling Tennis Center and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Inviting all to compete and “play where the pros play,” the Carvana PPA Tour offers amateur divisions of play for every level, unparalleled experiences for fans and spectators, gorgeous venues, pro player meet-and-greets, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP upgrades, giveaways and games, shopping, vendors, and more. Founded in 2018, the Carvana PPA Tour is owned and operated by parent corporation, Pickleball.com. For more information, go to ppatour.com and follow us on social: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn.

