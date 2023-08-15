PROVEN Extends First-of-Its-Kind Skincare Personalization Partnership to Ten Sephora Brick-and-Mortar Locations Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, PROVEN, the expert in personalized skincare, announced the extension of its groundbreaking partnership with prestige beauty retailer Sephora, bringing PROVEN’s leading skincare personalization technology and skincare solutions to ten Sephora brick-and-mortar locations nationwide. The partnership, which marks PROVEN’s first entrance into retail and Sephora’s first move into skincare personalization, launched digitally in January. Nearly 80% of those who purchased PROVEN through the Sephora digital experience have become subscribers.

The brick-and-mortar experience consists of interactive video displays where customers scan a QR code to take PROVEN’s 3-minute Skin Genome Quiz to formulate their personalized skincare. Sephora beauty advisors will be present to answer any questions. Using the answers to the quiz, PROVEN's algorithm instantly analyzes millions of factors to select the best ingredients for their skin. PROVEN also adjusts its formulations every eight weeks to evolve with the customer based on key factors including changing seasons, the skins’ tolerance to active ingredients, geographical moves, aging, and pregnancy. As a customer’s skin changes, their skincare evolves with them.

Customers are able to conveniently checkout on their phones, have their products shipped directly to their homes, and also learn about the benefits of personalized skincare throughout the in-store experience.

PROVEN and Sephora have collaborated for many years. In 2018, PROVEN participated in Sephora Accelerate, the retailer’s brand incubation program dedicated to building a community of innovative, inspirational brand founders in beauty. The companies began planning this partnership in August 2021.

“PROVEN has designed a brick-and-mortar skincare personalization experience in Sephora stores that does not compromise on formula, quality, or delivery,” said PROVEN co-founder and CEO Ming S. Zhao. “This has not been easy, but working alongside the amazing team at Sephora, we have built something unique that will allow even more consumers to build a long-term relationship with our brand. I’ve always said that personalization is the future of skincare, and this partnership extension coupled with the overwhelmingly positive reception to our digital launch proves that to be true. All of us at PROVEN continue to be proud to be partnering with Sephora and to provide an entirely new customer base with skincare solutions as unique as they are.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with PROVEN and continue bringing our clients effective, personalized skincare solutions in this exciting format,” said Brooke Banwart, SVP Skincare Merchandising at Sephora. “With its new presence in select Sephora stores, PROVEN’s cutting-edge system will now be available for more clients to explore, as we support their journey to finding bespoke products that fit their unique skincare needs and goals.”

The brick-and-mortar experience is available at the following Sephora locations:

Americana, Glendale, CA

The Grove, Los Angeles, CA

Valley Fair, Santa Clara, CA

Pembroke Pines, FL

Lakeside, Metairie, LA

Somerset, Troy, MI

Garden State, Paramus, NJ

Soho, New York, NY

North Park, Dallas, TX

Tysons Corner, VA

The online experience, which launched in January, continues to be available to all customers in the United States. Customers can head to sephora.provenskincare.com and take PROVEN's 3-minute Skin Genome Quiz to formulate their personalized skincare. PROVEN will also be searchable on Sephora’s main website and app and customers who purchase PROVEN through the site will also receive Sephora Beauty Insider points. $1 spent on PROVEN is equivalent to 1 Sephora Beauty Insider Point.

PROVEN was founded in 2017 by Ming Zhao and Dr. Amy Yuan and launched in 2019. The company has grown rapidly to become the leading luxury skincare personalization brand. The company received the 2018 MIT Artificial Intelligence Technology Award, was awarded Best Use of Technology at the 2022 Glossy Beauty Awards for its proprietary Skin Genome Project, reached more than $30 million in revenue in just three years, expanded internationally, and was granted two groundbreaking personalization patents.

PROVEN creates simple, personalized, and clinically proven skincare products at scale thanks to its proprietary Skin Genome Project — the largest beauty database on earth. The Skin Genome Project takes the following data into account in order to craft personalized products for consumers:

The effectiveness of over 20,238 skincare ingredients.

Information about over 100,000 individual products (luxury, prescription, generic, etc.).

Over 20 million testimonials from real people.

Over 4,000 scientific publications.

The water hardness, humidity level, and UV index where you live.

The PROVEN products available through this partnership include Personalized Cleaner, Personalized Day Moisturizer, and Personalized Night Cream. The products can be conveniently purchased as a system or purchased separately. Products will be shipped directly to customers’ homes.

