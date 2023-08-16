Sirion Partners with Deloitte India to Power Business in APAC

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sirion, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced its partnership with leading consulting firm Deloitte India to offer customers access to an integrated experience in implementing the Sirion CLM platform. This strategic partnership strengthens Sirion’s relationship with Deloitte in India and expands Sirion’s footprint in the APAC region.

Sirion’s AI-powered solution will benefit Deloitte’s portfolio of customers across the APAC region, providing them with a dynamic source of contract data and intelligence on an easy-to-use platform. And Sirion’s customers with operations in India will benefit from Deloitte’s expertise to help drive expansion in the region.

"We’re proud to be partnering with Deloitte India to bring AI-powered CLM solutions to the APAC region,” said Puneet Bhakri, SVP, Global Alliances and Partnerships at Sirion. “The combination of our AI-powered CLM platform and Deloitte India's deep industry knowledge will help drive digital transformation in the APAC region.”

Sirion CLM has received widespread recognition from analysts and customers. It was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2023 Vendor assessment and named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for CLM report. Sirion was also recognized by Gartner as a leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management; and ranked first in three of five use cases—including for full lifecycle enterprise CLM—in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management.

To learn more about Sirion CLM, please visit: https://www.sirion.ai

About Sirion

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, Sirion helps the world’s leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, Sirion’s easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. Sirion is trusted by over 200 of the world’s most successful organizations to manage 5 million+ contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.