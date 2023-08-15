ACP Secures New Platform with Investment in Global Guardian

CLEVELAND & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Capital Partners (“ACP”) is pleased to announce it has made a growth capital investment in Global Guardian (or the “Company”), a comprehensive provider of security, medical and travel-related services to a global base of clients. The Company’s integrated suite of services help clients fulfill Duty of Care (“DoC”) obligations and address the risks of traveling and doing business globally.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Global Guardian was established to provide an integrated, “one-button” DoC solution that extends from planning and intelligence to active response execution, in over 130 countries. These efforts are supported by a 24-hour operations center and a global network of on-the-ground security and response teams. ACP is partnering with Global Guardian’s existing management team, comprised of highly experienced former military, federal security personnel and seasoned business professionals, who will remain in their roles to support the Company’s continued growth.

“Global Guardian’s differentiated model has led to strong client adoption and driven tremendous growth over the past decade,” said Dale Buckner, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Guardian. “As we planned for future expansion, it was the right time in our Company’s evolution to find a strategic growth investor. Our partnership with ACP will allow for on-going investment in the resources and technology needed to support our clients with the highest degree of care to safeguard their assets from continually evolving global threats.”

“The team at Global Guardian is providing truly mission-critical services to its customers and is gaining share in the market based on the Company’s relentless dedication to providing a highly reliable, full-service model,” said ACP Managing Partner Chris Jones. “We’re eager to build upon this strong foundation by leveraging ACP’s operating and growth resources, including the evaluation of add-on acquisitions early in our partnership.”

Senior Operating Partner Dave Tiley, Vice President James Moss and Senior Associate Sarah Whitney worked alongside Mr. Jones on the transaction. Global Guardian was advised on the transaction by Piper Sandler and Skadden, while ACP was advised by Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP.

About Global Guardian

Global Guardian is a leading provider of security solutions, custom-tailored to the individual needs of a global client base. The Company offers an integrated suite of best-in-class security, medical and travel-related services that help clients fulfill Duty of Care obligations and address the risks of traveling and doing business globally. The Company’s services include personnel tracking, emergency response, security and transportation support, intelligence and due diligence medical support, emergency and custom aviation, cyber security and video surveillance monitoring. For more information, visit globalguardian.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.