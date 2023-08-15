CommerceHub Sells ChannelAdvisor’s Shoppable Media and Brand Analytics Product Lines to MikMak; Acquisition Fuels MikMak’s Global Expansion and Commerce Intelligence Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MikMak, the global software company that helps the world’s leading brands grow commerce-first, and CommerceHub, one of the world’s largest commerce networks trusted by more than 40,000 of the world’s leading retailers and brands, today announced that MikMak has purchased ChannelAdvisor’s Shoppable Media and Brand Analytics product lines from CommerceHub.

The deal strengthens the breadth and depth of MikMak’s commerce insights and enhances its best-in-class professional services and customer support team with additional resources. It also marks the start of a strategic partnership between MikMak and CommerceHub, which operates the world’s largest commerce network, bolstered by its acquisition of ChannelAdvisor in late 2022. This transaction allows CommerceHub to focus on its world-leading solutions for marketplaces, drop shipping, retail media and digital marketing while partnering with another industry leader to continue to serve mutual customers.

The acquisition makes MikMak one of the largest leading global ‘where to buy’ solutions, increasing its reach and influence, significantly increasing the volume of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and media impressions processed through its platform. The acquisition brings hundreds of new brands to the platform deepening its already profound retail network across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

“To thrive in today’s market, brands need deeper global commerce insights with more advanced tools to measure and monitor success,” said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. “Our aggressive roadmap helps solidify our market position as a global leader in eCommerce enablement and analytics. Over the past six months, we acquired the global commerce platform Swaven, introduced our most comprehensive offering to date, and brought to market a reliable and grounded way to measure cross-retailer Retail Media performance. The addition of ChannelAdvisor’s Shoppable Media and Brand Analytics client roster, technology and team further expands our capabilities to position our brand partners for long-term success in a constantly evolving and dynamic landscape.”

For existing MikMak brands, this move means they have access to even richer data and larger retail network through the platform, as well as an excellent customer support and professional services team. Additionally, brand partners gain access to accelerated growth, expertise and partner integrations in the consumer electronics, home improvement and automotive accessories categories on top of MikMak’s already strong presence in CPG, grocery, alcohol, beauty, personal care, pet care, home care and toy markets.

Following the completion of this transaction and initial integration, CommerceHub and MikMak are expecting to form a strategic partnership to enable the two companies to jointly sell various complementary offerings to deliver further value for the retailers and brands they serve.

“We have had incredible success providing best-in-class commerce insights to customers via our Shoppable Media and Brand Analytics products. I’m confident that the addition of these products to MikMak’s roster is a great fit for them and our customers,” said Bryan Dove, CEO of CommerceHub. “This transaction unlocks new opportunities for our customers and brands with unparalleled reach, insights and analytics, while enabling CommerceHub to further enhance our market-leading products for retailers and brands with marketplace, drop ship, retail media and digital marketing solutions. We envision MikMak as a long-term partner for future collaborations that will continue to benefit our customers, partners and employees.”

Existing CommerceHub customers that are using Shoppable Media and Brand Analytics tools will benefit from access to MikMak’s next-level eCommerce enablement and analytics platform, MikMak 3.0. This growing platform enables commerce and conversion opportunities across virtually every consumer touchpoint, along with more advanced category, retailer and consumer analytics from around the world, to guide decision-making across a brand’s entire organization and drive real business results. Account managers will work directly with existing Shoppable Media and Brand Analytics customers to upgrade them to the MikMak 3.0 platform.

While this acquisition is the latest point of growth for MikMak in 2023, it is not the last. Over the next few months, the company is set to expand its product portfolio into other areas of brands’ commerce marketing tech stacks, including the integration of predictive AI functionalities and enhanced attribution capabilities to provide more sales data for brands. Additionally, the company will introduce offerings to help combat walled gardens and privacy regulations to help clients make better and faster business decisions.

About MikMak:

MikMak is a global software company that provides the leading eCommerce enablement and analytics platform for multichannel brands, helping them to better convert customers. In February 2023, MikMak acquired French eCommerce enablement and analytics software company, Swaven, to significantly expand its global reach into EMEA, APAC and LATAM. MikMak is backed by some of the world’s leading investors, including Wavecrest Growth Partners, Luminari Capital and VaynerMedia.

About CommerceHub:

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit commercehub.com.