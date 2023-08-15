Nomura and Angeleno Group Enter Strategic Partnership for Clean Energy and Climate Solutions Investment

TOKYO & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomura Holdings, Inc. (“Nomura”) and Angeleno Group, LLC (“Angeleno Group”) today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership focused on clean energy and climate solutions investment. As part of the partnership, Nomura and Angeleno Group intend to collaborate on accelerating a transition to a decarbonized global economy through co-investment and sharing of intellectual capital. Additionally, Nomura is investing in Angeleno Group’s most recent venture capital and growth equity fund which primarily invests in high-growth companies in the mid to late stages, with a focus on clean energy and climate solutions in North America.

In keeping with its aim to drive sustainability, Nomura is committed to helping resolve social issues and creating a more sustainable future. By supporting clients' sustainability initiatives and the transition to a decarbonized economy, Nomura will continue to deliver high-added value toward the creation of a truly prosperous society.

According to Yoshihiro Namura, Head of Investment Management at Nomura, “Our new partnership with Angeleno Group, a US-based, long established, sector focused clean energy and climate technology investor is part of our ongoing efforts to broaden knowledge and investment opportunities for our clients interested in innovation and growth in the clean energy and climate economy. We are excited to partner with a firm with such history and experience in the climate investment sector.”

Daniel Weiss, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Angeleno Group commented, “We believe that Nomura, as a global financial services group spanning over 30 countries and regions, including their strong base in Japan and access to Asian markets will be a valuable partner for Angeleno Group and its portfolio companies as we continue to invest in and help grow next generation clean energy and climate solutions businesses operating in the US and internationally.” Yaniv Tepper, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Angeleno Group added, “We are honored to partner with Nomura - a firm with a nearly 100-year history and long-standing commitment to serving their clients and building a more sustainable world.”

About Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

About Angeleno Group

Founded in 2001, Angeleno Group is a pioneer in providing growth capital for next generation clean energy and climate solutions companies. Since its founding, Angeleno Group has become one of the country’s longest standing dedicated clean energy and sustainability focused investment firms, making growth investments on a global basis. The firm’s core strategy is to invest in high growth, well managed, innovative businesses with proven technologies and established customer traction. Angeleno Group invests in a range of deal types, with a strategy that is sector-focused and research-driven. Angeleno Group is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit www.angelenogroup.com.