DYPER™ Unveils The World’s First Charcoal Enhanced Disposable Baby Diaper

DYPER created the world's first charcoal enhanced disposable baby diaper that's comfier than Calvins with the environmental kindness of DYPER's original diaper. Lagerfeld and Chanel would love this diaper as much as Costeau and Thunberg.

DYPER created the world's first charcoal enhanced disposable baby diaper that's comfier than Calvins with the environmental kindness of DYPER's original diaper. Lagerfeld and Chanel would love this diaper as much as Costeau and Thunberg.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prepare to be wowed, parents! DYPER™, the responsible diaper company that is on a mission to create the kindest diaper possible for your baby and their planet, is proud to announce the launch of their newest sensation: DYPER Charcoal Enhanced Diapers – the ultimate fashion statement, a rebel diaper with a cause.

DYPER, the baby brand that never stops asking Y, is shaking things up with their new functional and oh-so-stylish diaper in a sleek new ‘Charcoal’ color. From the obvious "why can't diapers be made with more plants and less plastic?" to the uncomfortable "why do diapers have to end up in a landfill?" and now "why can't diapers be kind and a fashion statement?", DYPER consistently challenges the status quo. Simply using charcoal, DYPER has created the world's first charcoal enhanced disposable baby diaper that's comfier than Calvins with the environmental kindness of DYPER's original diaper. Lagerfeld and Chanel would love this diaper as much as Costeau and Thunberg.

"We’re thrilled to announce DYPER Charcoal Enhanced Diapers – the same Simply Kind diaper, sourcing and materials, but with style. It’s not just a diaper, it’s a fashion statement for trend-setters and eco-warriors alike,” said Sergio Radovcic, Founder and CEO of DYPER, while striking a pose that would make supermodels jealous. “With its rebellious color and kind ingredients, this is sure to stand out from the crowd – just like your kiddo.”

DYPER Charcoal Enhanced Diapers are infused with charcoal – an ingredient well-known for its filtering and odor-fighting properties – to give them their distinctive color. Building upon DYPER’s original product line, these diapers have also undergone rigorous independent testing and are Certified Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® for the absence of harmful substances. They are hypoallergenic and feature a plant-based inner layer to lock away moisture and help keep little ones dry and comfortable. Made with FSC® Certified wood pulp and without chlorine, natural rubber latex, alcohol, TBT, parabens, or phthalates, they’re soft, absorbent, and safe – no dyes, prints, or fragrances.

DYPER also made the perfect accessory – wipes to match. DYPER’s Charcoal Enhanced Baby Wipes are hypoallergenic, made with 100% plant-based materials, and enhanced with a bit of activated charcoal. They are 98% pure water and made without alcohol, perfumes, or parabens. They also feature an embossed texture for more thorough cleaning and are available in a larger size for easier clean-up.

A boring diaper made cool, DYPER Charcoal Enhanced Diapers finally give consumers a non-white diaper option in an ethical and eco-conscious way. Like all DYPER products, DYPER Charcoal Enhanced Diapers are simply kind in all aspects:

Outside : With 3% charcoal from Bamboo added to the plant-based outer layer, the result is a striking new color.

: With 3% charcoal from Bamboo added to the plant-based outer layer, the result is a striking new color. Inside : Crafted in Japan, the plant-derived material of the inner layer is textured to wick liquid away from your baby’s skin and lock it in the diaper’s core.

: Crafted in Japan, the plant-derived material of the inner layer is textured to wick liquid away from your baby’s skin and lock it in the diaper’s core. Closure : The closures have been redesigned to provide an effortless fit and easy re-adjustments, thanks to a large attachment area on the front of the diaper.

: The closures have been redesigned to provide an effortless fit and easy re-adjustments, thanks to a large attachment area on the front of the diaper. Packaging : Renewable materials have been maximized and, thanks to proprietary quick-open zippers, they are easy to unbox, even with a wriggling baby on one hip.

: Renewable materials have been maximized and, thanks to proprietary quick-open zippers, they are easy to unbox, even with a wriggling baby on one hip. Disposal : Used DYPER Charcoal Enhanced Diapers and Wipes can avoid the landfill and be responsibly disposed of through DYPER’s optional REDYPER service.

The future is built on innovation, and DYPER has been innovating since day one. It all started with their first diapers made with viscose from Bamboo that can be safely returned for responsible disposal via their optional REDYPER service. DYPER products are subjected to a battery of tests to ensure all materials are safe and sensitive-skin approved. DYPER continues to innovate, and reinvented the disposal process with BYOCHAR™, which turns used diapers into char, for water filtration, soil amendment, and more. DYPER’s goal is nothing less than to ensure every family has access to an option that reduces the impact of diapering while preserving the performance and material safety every baby deserves.

DYPER Charcoal Enhanced Diapers are available at DYPER.com. The full suite of DYPER offerings is also available at DYPER.com, as well as at select online and brick-and-mortar retailers including Amazon, Babylist, and Walmart.

About DYPER™

DYPER, a Certified B Corp, is the simply kind and responsible diaper company that cares for your baby and their planet. DYPER takes this pledge seriously and strives to be kind with each material selection, partner choice and customer interaction. Kind Business: Proudly B Corp Certified means the highest standards of independently verified performance, accountability, environmental stewardship, and transparency are met. Kind Materials: Products are designed to prioritize plant-based ingredients and maximize renewable resources. Diapers are OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified for safety and DermaTest® 5-star clinically tested for skin compatibility. Kind Sourcing: Wood pulp is sourced from responsibly managed forests and the supply chain is independently audited. Viscose from Bamboo is OEKO-TEX® STeP certified, verifying environmentally and socially responsible production. Kind Disposal: Customers can reduce the impact of diapering with their optional REDYPER™ program, in which used diapers and wipes are returned for centralized commercial composting. Learn more at DYPER.com.