Upbound Group Awards $100,000 to Qualified Recipients through Make a Difference Scholarship Program

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers, recently partnered with Scholarship America to award customers, customers’ children and coworkers’ children with $100,000 in scholarships through the Make a Difference Scholarship program. This was company’s 19th year working with Scholarship America to award 40 qualified current and prospective students each with $2,500 for their higher education expenses.

Recipients were selected based on academic record, demonstrated leadership, participation in school, community involvement, honors, work experience, statement of goals/aspirations, and unusual personal or family circumstances. Recipients were selected across all of Upbound’s divisions, including Rent-A-Center, Get It Now!, Home Choice, AcceptanceNOW/Acima and Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc.

“At Upbound, we strive to empower our nation’s youth and enrich their lives by providing them with the opportunity to reach their full potential,” Anthony Blasquez, EVP – Operations. “By offering the Make a Difference Scholarships, we support students in their pursuit of higher education. We believe earning a college education can make a huge difference in everyone’s life by affording them the opportunity to be the best they can be.”

This scholarship improves the quality of life for students each year by helping them to achieve their dreams, and Upbound is honored to have the opportunity to do so once again.

“Thank you so much for selecting me as a recipient of the Make a Difference Scholarship,” said 2023 scholarship recipient Sheldon Padgett. “I sincerely appreciate this award and it will help me greatly as I continue my education!”

Since 2004, Upbound has awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarships to students through the Make a Difference Scholarship program.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) now known as Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD, effective February 27, 2023), is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.