Skechers Partners With Artist Jen Stark in New Collaboration

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, is reimagining its most popular styles through the kaleidoscopic eye of L.A.-based visual artist, muralist and designer Jen Stark. Featuring both colorful and black and white plays of her hypnotic drip designs on several women’s silhouettes, the new Skechers x Jen Stark capsule kicks off the brand’s Visual Artist Series, which will spotlight various artists’ distinct designs on Skechers product in a run of launches through 2024.

“Through our new Visual Artist Series, we offer consumers unique wearable art that can transform our product in the way that only art can—and Jen Stark’s the perfect visionary to introduce this new collection,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Her patterns come to life in everything she creates. As an L.A. local, she’s visited our office several times to contribute to the execution of this collaboration—helping to create these vibrant, captivating styles.”

“I’m excited for the world to step into my psychedelic kicks,” said Jen Stark. “It’s been a joy to re-envision my most personal designs through this wonderful new collection with the Skechers team—and I look forward to introducing our creations to everyone who loves to wear and share the beauty of art.”

A multimedia artist known for her murals, sculptures, animations and psychedelic drip patterns, Jen Stark creates intricate works of art that often resemble patterns in nature. Recognized for her paper sculptures, Stark has explored a variety of media for her pieces, including wood, paint, mirrors, metal and interactive installations. Her work is included in the collections of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, West Collection and MOCA Miami, among others. She has been featured in major shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Thailand and Canada.

Featuring three unique styles, the limited-edition Skechers x Jen Stark capsule is available at skechers.com, Skechers retail stores and leading partners in the U.S. and select global markets.

