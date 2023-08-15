Disguise Costumes Extends Nintendo Licensing Rights in Multi-Year Global Agreement

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disguise, Inc., the renowned costume division of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, today announced an extension of its global rights. This extension allows Disguise to continue its partnership with Nintendo of America in designing, developing, and manufacturing costumes and costume accessories in a multi-year agreement that spans across the globe.

Since the initial Disguise global launch of licensed Nintendo® costumes in 2013, the line has experienced continuous growth and expansion over the past ten years. As gaming and dressing up remain popular and ever-increasing interests on an international level, Disguise has been at the forefront, catering to the fervent demand for high-quality and creative costumes inspired by Nintendo's beloved characters. As several Nintendo franchises continue to grow with new key game releases and even extensions into theme parks and film, Disguise has seen a significant expansion of the brand in all parts of the world, including EMEA, LATAM and ANZ.

Tara Cortner, President and General Manager of Disguise, expressed her excitement about the longstanding partnership with Nintendo, “Over the years, we have collaborated on various innovative lines, featuring iconic characters from Super Mario ™, The Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing. We’ve grown from a couple Mario and Luigi costumes in the early days to a large selection of characters attracting fans of all ages and demographics. The enthusiastic response from both new and loyal fans has been truly heartening.”

Fans from all corners of the globe can look forward to a diverse range of Nintendo-inspired costumes and accessories at retailers worldwide, both in-store and online this fall.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, X Power Dozer®, Disguise®, Weee-Do™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2023 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.