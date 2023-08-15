Shark Beauty™ Expands Hair Care Portfolio with New Innovations and Partners with Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton as its Newest Global Ambassador

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, continues to disrupt the beauty industry with the launch of Shark® SmoothStyle™, a heated comb straightener and smoother and Shark® SpeedStyle™, the market’s lightest leading digital hair dryer. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton joins the Shark Beauty™ Collective as a Global Ambassador to build on Shark Beauty’s mission to democratize premium hair tools For All Hairkind™ (Photo: SharkNinja)

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, continues to disrupt the beauty industry with the launch of Shark® SmoothStyle™, a heated comb straightener and smoother and Shark® SpeedStyle™, the market’s lightest leading digital hair dryer. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton joins the Shark Beauty™ Collective as a Global Ambassador to build on Shark Beauty’s mission to democratize premium hair tools For All Hairkind™ (Photo: SharkNinja)

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, continues to disrupt the beauty industry with the launch of Shark® SmoothStyle™, a heated comb straightener and smoother and Shark® SpeedStyle™, the market’s lightest leading digital hair dryer.

SharkNinja’s latest innovation joins the viral Shark FlexStyle® as part of the Shark Beauty™ Family of Styling Products, a portfolio of innovative hair tools designed to enhance natural beauty and unleash fearless energy, no matter the hair type or texture, to ensure everyone has access to salon quality hair at home. Shark Beauty™ is also introducing celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton as its newest Global Ambassador. As part of the two-year deal, Appleton will work with the brand to help consumers celebrate their hair and build on its mission to democratize high-end hairstyling, bringing the celebrity hairstyling experience to the masses.

“We’re thrilled to build on the incredible momentum of Shark FlexStyle® and expand our presence in the beauty space with the launch of these two innovative products and the partnership announcement of Chris Appleton,” said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at SharkNinja. “Chris is the perfect partner to bring to life for our customers how Shark Beauty™ tools can help them look and feel like the best versions of themselves without stepping foot in a salon.”

Salon Quality Hair at Home with Shark Beauty™ Family of Styling Products

In line with the Shark FlexStyle®, the Shark® SmoothStyle™ and Shark® SpeedStyle™ were engineered For All Hairkind™ – for every hair texture and every hair type, from curly and coily, to wavy and straight, and everything in between.

The Shark® SmoothStyle™ Heated Comb Straightener + Smoother is designed to straighten and smooth hair with heated comb technology and without heat damage or frizz to achieve voluminous buttery soft straight hair with finished curved ends. With dual modes, Shark® SmoothStyle™ can be used on wet and dry hair, making it the perfect everyday tool – go from wet to dry on wash day or refresh bedhead, ponytail creases and more.

As the lightest leading digital hair dryer, Shark® SpeedStyle™ is designed to quickly take hair from wet, to dry, to styled with a glossy finish in minutes, without any heat damage. Consumers can choose between two configurations – each equipped with three IQ Speed Styling & Drying Suite™ accessories, including the RapidGloss™ Finisher which collects and smooths flyaways – based on their unique hair type and needs.

Shark® SmoothStyle™ will be available for $99.99 and Shark® SpeedStyle™ will be available for $199.99 on SharkBeauty.com beginning August 15. The products will also be available at domestic and international retailers starting early fall 2023. Shark FlexStyle® is available on SharkBeauty.com and at retailers including Sephora, Bloomingdale’s, Amazon, Costco, Best Buy and Kohls.

Since launching last fall, the brand has continued to release new attachment and accessory innovations for the Shark FlexStyle®. Most recently, Shark Beauty™ launched a Storage Case, Round Brush and .95" Auto-Wrap Curlers, as well as two limited-edition Shark FlexStyle® colorways in black and copper.

Hair Visionary Chris Appleton Joins the Shark Beauty™ Collective

Chris Appleton’s partnership builds on the Shark Beauty™ Collective, which consists of celebrity stylists who have significant influence in the hair space: Glen Coco, Alyx Liu, Dafne Evangelista and Ursula Stephen. The stylists represent all hair types and help consumers celebrate their hair through brand activations and digital content.

“I’ve always been impressed by Shark Beauty’s tools and inspired by their mission to design products For All Hairkind™. I can confidently take their hair tools with me to any client and know I’ll be able to deliver the look – and the feeling – they’re seeking,” said Chris Appleton, celebrity hairstylist and Shark Beauty™ Global Ambassador. “I can’t wait to bring that feeling of the hair hitting just right to the masses through my partnership with the brand.”

Appleton and the Shark Beauty™ Collective will continue to weigh in on future product development to ensure the brand delivers premium products that work for all hair types and skill levels.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a diversified, global product design and technology company that creates 5-star rated lifestyle solutions through innovative products for consumers around the world. The Company seeks to leverage its global, agile and cross-functional engineering know-how, product development and manufacturing expertise along with solutions-driven marketing to increase the efficiency, convenience and enjoyment of consumers’ daily tasks and improve everyday lives. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the Company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive products to market, and developing one consumer solution after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. The Company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit www.sharkninja.com.