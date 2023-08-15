Stride, Inc. and Doggyland Content Partnership Uses Power of Music to Enrich the Learning Experience

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its commitment to delivering an interactive, standards-aligned curriculum for K–12 students, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is now offering more content options that feature music from award-winning producers, singers, and rappers.

Through a unique partnership with Doggyland—a 3D animated series created by world renowned superstar, songwriter, producer, and rapper Snoop Dogg—Stride has curated collections of video content, interactive lessons, and practice activities within its Stride Learning Hub: a digital teaching tool that allows educators to customize their respective courses with Stride assessments and other learning tools.

“At Stride, we understand the importance of meeting students where they are,” said Niyoka McCoy, Stride’s Chief Learning Officer. “As countless studies have shown, the art of music can improve students’ reading, comprehension, and memory skills. Through this partnership, we’re supporting students’ learning goals, keeping them engaged, and helping them have fun along the way.”

In each Doggyland lesson, the cast of vibrant characters is led by Bow Wizzle, voiced by Snoop Dogg, the main character who serves as the adult mentor to the rest of the cast. Students can engage in topics—related to letter and number recognition, sharing, colors, the importance of accepting others and practicing good habits, among other subjects—through the use of interactive tools such as drawing, drag and drop tools, voice recording, and offline activities.

“Snoop and I are so proud to partner with Stride on this exciting collection of innovative, family-friendly musically-based content,” said Claude Brooks, Co-Creator and Executive Producer of Doggyland. “Through this partnership, even more students will learn the social, emotional, and cognitive skills they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

Stride educators can select resources from the Doggyland collection based on each learner’s specific needs and preferences. This includes video content, brain breaks, and full lessons.

For more information about Stride, Inc., please visit www.stridelearning.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

About Snoop Dogg

An Entertainment Industry Mogul and Entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and Icon. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands and food/beverage industries.