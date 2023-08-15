AmericanTCS Partners with Allianz Life to Add an In-Plan Guaranteed Retirement Income for Life Option

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two members of the AmericanTCS family of companies, American Trust Retirement, a leading, full-service provider of retirement solutions to small- and mid-sized plan sponsors, and American Trust Custody, a leading custodian and trading platform for retirement plans, have partnered with Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life) to add its guaranteed lifetime income annuity to defined contribution retirement plans on the American Trust Platform.

Allianz Lifetime Income+® Annuity with the Lifetime Income Benefit is a fixed index annuity that is straightforward, flexible, and portable. This annuity provides guaranteed retirement income that can now easily be added to any defined contribution retirement plan on the American Trust Platform.

Retirement can be complicated and plan participants look to their retirement plan providers to help them address the many financial risks they face, such as outliving their money, inflation, and market volatility. They may also be looking for assistance with where to put the money they do have to help protect it. Allianz Lifetime Income+® Annuity can help mitigate the risks to a retirement strategy like longevity, market volatility and inflation.

”We’re very excited to bring this solution to market in a seamless way to help improve outcomes for retirement plan participants. Historically, guaranteed income options have lacked accessibility, portability, and flexibility, or they were simply too complicated for participants to navigate,” said Brian Lenz, Chief Sales Officer at AmericanTCS. “ By leveraging Allianz Lifetime Income+SM and making guaranteed income for life an optional feature within our managed account infrastructure, we have addressed those drawbacks at a very compelling price point.”

The Allianz Lifetime Income+® Annuity is specifically built to be part of a retirement plan within a managed account solution and offers innovative features:

- Uniquely designed with flexibility, participants can choose when income starts, pause income payments if needed, and even withdraw accumulation value with no surrender charges if their situation changes. (However, Market Value Adjustments and taxes may apply)

- All benefits, guarantees, and pricing carry with the contract if a participant leaves the plan or the plan removes the option from the lineup.

- Fees are guaranteed not to increase, even if the participant leaves the plan and rolls the annuity into an IRA.

- Fits well within a managed account that is tailored to participants’ unique circumstances and may be eligible as a Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA).

- Easily integrated to support the enrollment, education, and financial planning needs of plans and participants.

“ We are pleased to be able to offer the Allianz Lifetime Income+® to many more people through the American Trust Platform,” said Matt Gray, head of employer markets, Allianz Life. “ An annuity can help manage risks to retirement like inflation, longevity, and market volatility. We designed this annuity to work for real people with flexibility, accessibility, and other personalized characteristics.”

American Trust Retirement and Allianz Life hold deep experience in the retirement space. AmericanTCS supports more than 300,0000 retirement plans. Allianz Life has been helping Americans prepare for their financial futures since 1896. Employers who engage with the AmericanTCS guaranteed income for life offering will benefit from the extensive in-house expertise that AmericanTCS and Allianz Life teams collectively offer.

For more information on the AmericanTCS guaranteed income for life offering, please visit www.americantcs.com. The products and services described herein are subject to all current and future laws, regulations, and service terms. This description has been provided for discussion and marketing purposes only and is not intended to be legally binding.

About AmericanTCS

For almost 50 years, the businesses that comprise AmericanTCSSM – American Trust Custody, American Trust Retirement, American Trust Wealth, and American Technology Automation – have been collaborating with financial intermediaries to provide successful financial outcomes for them and their clients. AmericanTCS is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative technology to create operational efficiencies and competitive advantages. By prioritizing strong relationships and continuous collaboration, AmericanTCS aims to establish itself as the go-to service partner in today's ever-evolving marketplace, fulfilling its mission of creating financial security for all Americans.

About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, one of the Ethisphere World’s Most Ethical Companies®, has been keeping its promises since 1896 by helping Americans achieve their retirement income and protection goals with a variety of annuity and life insurance products. In 2022, Allianz Life provided additional value to its policyholders via distributions of more than $7.7 billion. As a leading provider of fixed index annuities, registered index-linked annuities, and fixed index universal life insurance, Allianz Life is part of Allianz SE, a global leader in the financial services industry with approximately 150,000 employees in more than 70 countries. Allianz Life is a proud sponsor of Allianz Field® in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United.