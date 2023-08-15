mimik Technology and BlackBerry Collaborate to Accelerate Software-Defined Vehicles

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--mimik Technology Inc. today announced that it is collaborating with BlackBerry to bolster its secure and scalable platform that seeks to transform every vehicle feature into a function-as-a-service and address the burgeoning demands of automakers for Software Defined Vehicles (SDV).

The combination of BlackBerry’s secure, safety-certified, cloud-enabled QNX Neutrino Real-Time Operating System (RTOS), as a trusted foundation for automakers, and mimik’s patented Hybrid Edge Cloud (HEC) platform, which extends cloud-native development tools to any smart computing node, offers a unique, integrated solution that optimizes performance, scalability, and security while reducing the total cost of ownership, for embedded automotive software developers.

Marelli, a global tier 1 focusing on cloud solutions, will integrate the two companies' technologies as part of an advanced software platform it is developing. The development is the latest milestone between BlackBerry and Marelli, who have worked together on a number of production programs over their seven-year relationship, including in areas such as digital clusters, cockpit domain controllers and in-car audio.

Elevating the standards of data privacy and security, reducing latency, and enabling context-aware, adaptive services, the mimik HEC platform, together with BlackBerry, has the potential to unleash a litany of innovative use cases for connected vehicles, including hyper-personalization, real-time decision-making, usage-based insurance, and predictive maintenance among others, enabling SDVs to become smarter, safer, more efficient, and more user-friendly.

“BlackBerry is excited to have mimik Technology integrate their Hybrid Edge Cloud (HEC) Platform with our QNX OS and Hypervisor to help our customers like Marelli accelerate their Software Defined Vehicle strategies,” said Grant Courville, Vice President, Products and Strategy, BlackBerry QNX. “We always relish the opportunity to expand our work with future-focused, innovative companies across the smart mobility industry and look forward to sharing with our customers the many benefits that can be gained by tapping into our new relationship with mimik.”

"At Marelli, we are focused on developing Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) solutions to support OEMs in their transition towards cloud native architectures with mimik as one of our key partners. The unique combination of mimik's Hybrid Edge Cloud (HEC) platform and BlackBerry's QNX operating system makes our SDV solutions ready to support OEMs’ software roadmaps," stated Nate Sladek, VP ELS Strategy and Product Management at Marelli. “This collaboration leverages our shared expertise and track record in operating system design, hybrid edge cloud technology, and automotive embedded software to create a differentiated SDV experience."

Sam Armani, SVP of mimik, commented, "Our collaboration with BlackBerry and Marelli will enable OEMs and automotive ecosystem stakeholders to unlock a wealth of new business opportunities. By offering enhanced services and creating innovative new business models, together we’re enabling OEMs to provide significant value-adds to their customers, securing a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving automotive industry."

mimik’s innovative technology revolutionizes smart mobility and SDVs by:

Providing a continuous cloud-native runtime environment that leverages the power of smart devices, including in-vehicle computing devices, as cloud servers.

Offering massive scalability and out-of-the-box multi-cloud support, allowing seamless integration of an increasing number of devices as vehicle technology evolves.

Simplifying and accelerating the development process through a standard microservice architecture everywhere.

BlackBerry has a broad portfolio of functional safety-certified software, including its QNX® operating system, hypervisor, development tools, and middleware for autonomous and connected vehicles. Automakers and Tier 1’s use BlackBerry QNX software in their advanced driver assistance systems, digital instrument clusters, digital cockpits, connectivity modules, hands-free systems, infotainment systems, and other automotive subsystems. The company counts 55+ OEMs as customers including Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo, among others, each of whom has deployed BlackBerry QNX software to allow their own internal developer resources to focus on those layers higher up the software stack that directly impact their customers’ experiences. This accelerates development, improves safety and security while reducing overall costs.

About mimik:

mimik is the pioneering provider of a hybrid edge cloud (HEC) application development platform and business enablers for digital transformation across different industries. Our platform helps developers and enterprises to effectively achieve their business objectives by improving various crucial aspects such as time to market, cost efficiency, scalability, interoperability, data privacy, and security. Our platform ensures that businesses are not confined to proprietary technology stacks, empowering them with the freedom to explore and leverage the full potential of their applications.

mimik HEC platform seamlessly operates across diverse ecosystems of devices, including iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, QNX, Raspbian, and OpenWRT, as well as smart IoT freeRTOS sensors. It seamlessly integrates with any private or public cloud environment, providing the flexibility and versatility required to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises. By utilizing the mimik platform, businesses can establish direct connections between siloed and fragmented applications at the edge (including directly on most smart devices), reducing reliance on intermediaries. This approach not only improves operational efficiency but also significantly reduces costs associated with legacy backend integration, potentially saving enterprises millions of dollars in the long run.