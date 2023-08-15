GordonMD® Invests in Clinical Stage Cell Therapy Company Kyverna

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GordonMD® Global Investments LP participated in a $60 million Series B financing round extension for Kyverna Therapeutics, a clinical-stage cell therapy company with the mission of engineering a new class of therapies for autoimmune diseases.

The additional investment brought the total financing round to $145 million, with Bain Capital Life Sciences joining GordonMD in the extension. Existing investors in the round include Gilead Sciences, Westlake Village BioPartners, Vida Ventures, Northpond Ventures, RTW Investments, Insight Partners, CAM Capital, LYFE Capital, jVen Capital, and others.

"We are pleased by the increasing investor confidence in the promise of Kyverna's anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy for autoimmune diseases," said Ryan Jones, chief financial officer of Kyverna. "This Series B extension will fund Kyverna's clinical studies in the U.S. and Europe, enabling us to move more quickly toward bringing potentially transformative and life-saving therapies to patients."

Craig Gordon, M.D., founder, chief executive officer, and chief investment officer of Gordon MD® Global Investments said: "I have supported anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy for cancer since the early clinical trials. It is exciting to see Kyverna break into new frontiers by advancing cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. I am looking forward to future developments from Kyverna."

Dr. Gordon also serves as an observer on the Kyverna Board of Directors.

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy involves modifying a patient's immune T cells to recognize and remove B cells in the patient's body. Kyverna's anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapies, KYV-101 and KYV-201, specifically target CD19, a protein expressed on the surface of B cells which is involved in various types of autoimmune diseases including lupus nephritis.

GordonMD® Global Investments LP was founded in 2021 by Craig Gordon, MD, a licensed physician with 13 years of buy-side experience managing global biopharmaceutical portfolios. The firm manages a private fund and a public fund, each focused on differentiated investment opportunities in biopharmaceutical companies primarily located in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

