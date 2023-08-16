CORRECTING and REPLACING D.A. Davidson Serves as Financial Advisor to OEM Logistics on Its Strategic Growth Equity Investment from New Vista Capital

D.A. Davidson Serves as Financial Advisor to OEM Logistics on Its Strategic Growth Equity Investment from New Vista Capital (Graphic: Business Wire)

D.A. Davidson Serves as Financial Advisor to OEM Logistics on Its Strategic Growth Equity Investment from New Vista Capital (Graphic: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated August 15th, 2023, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

D.A. DAVIDSON SERVES AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO OEM LOGISTICS ON ITS STRATEGIC GROWTH EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM NEW VISTA CAPITAL

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as financial advisor to OEM Logistics (“the Company”), a provider of a customized, three-level supplier surveillance model that leverages “onsite presence” to effectively manage suppliers based on current performance dynamics, on its strategic growth equity investment with New Vista Capital (“New Vista”). Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

“This is a very exciting day for OEM Logistics as we partner with New Vista and embark on our next stage of growth,” said Steve Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO at OEM Logistics. “Teaming with New Vista will assist OEM in taking its business to the next level at a faster pace. New Vista is a new private equity investor with a deep bench of A&D industry executive talent.”

OEM Logistics was founded in 2023 after former CEO Steve Clarke and former President Jay Nicholas of Supplier Management Solutions (“SMS”) came out of retirement due to deepening supply chain challenges and partnered with co-founder, Dennis Muilenburg. The Company provides an innovative and structured methodology that focuses on increasing client’s visibility, as well as bringing back discipline and accountability with suppliers. The flexible business model and transparent pricing structure has allowed OEM Logistics to create early momentum that will propel the business forward in the coming years.

New Vista Capital, led by Dennis Muilenburg, former president and CEO of The Boeing Company, is an investment platform focused on emerging and transformational technologies in the aerospace, defense, and space segments. The firm focuses on businesses operating within space and communications, cyber security, advanced air mobility, transportation, and logistics industries.

“D.A. Davidson first met Steve over five years ago and successfully advised Steve’s former company, SMS, on its sale to Ardian / Trigo in 2019. It’s been a pleasure to work again with Steve and his team as they embark on this new venture with New Vista,” said Paul Weisbrich, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson.

D.A. Davidson originated, advised OEM Logistics, and sourced the investor. The transaction represents another successful closing by D.A. Davidson's Aerospace, Defense & Space team. Over the past two years, Davidson's Aerospace, Defense & Space team has completed seven M&A transactions and several capital raises representing approximately $1.8 billion in deal value.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,620 employees and offices in 30 states.

Subsidiaries include D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.

For information, visit dadavidson.com.