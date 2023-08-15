Ryder Secures Spot Among Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s ‘Top Supply Chain Projects’

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it has earned a spot among Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s ‘Top Supply Chain Projects’ for 2023. The annual award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain.

Ryder won for designing and implementing a fully integrated, customized solution for a large Midwest healthcare system, which serves 14 facilities with more than 3,200 beds. With the pandemic exposing inefficiencies within the traditional distributor model for healthcare supply chain management – particularly with inventory, visibility, and delivery of essential supplies for patient care – Ryder designed a solution to enable its customer to move to a self-distribution model. Today, the healthcare organization has a highly automated distribution center, 100% inventory control, real-time end-to-end visibility across its supply chain, improved fill rates, on-time delivery, and maximized efficiency throughout the operation.

“From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “That’s why it’s important today’s supply chains run on collaboration.”

Ryder’s team of engineering and operations experts worked with the healthcare network customer to:

Engineer a highly automated 416,000 square-foot central distribution center for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and everyday supplies

Implement a fully optimized, dedicated outbound transportation network with professional drivers trained specifically to meet the customer’s unique needs

Recruit, train, and manage talent to ensure a culture of continuous improvement to drive efficiencies and keep service levels high

Inside the distribution center, the AutoStore™, an automated storage and retrieval system, increases storage capacity and fulfills orders 24 hours a day, continuously feeding 1.3 miles of conveyors and giving the supply chain increased speed and reliability. And Ryder’s proprietary real-time visibility and collaboration technology RyderShareTM enables everyone to easily see across the supply chain, work together to prevent costly delays, and find efficiency gains.

With Ryder’s fully integrated, customized solution, the hospital network achieved:

98% fill rate (up from 90%) within six months of startup

99% on-time delivery

100% inventory control

100% real-time visibility

Significantly decreased operating and product costs

Improved patient care by ensuring critical medical supplies are available

“From the warehouse to the point of delivery at the hospital, our RyderShare technology ensures everyone knows exactly what is in each delivery, down to each tote in the truck. That’s a key differentiator, especially when you’re dealing with critical and life-saving supplies,” says Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. “We can help other healthcare organizations gain greater control over their supply chains while also lowering costs and improving patient care.”

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

