Satellite and Green Spoon Sales Launch Strategic Partnership to Power the Future of CPG

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SATELLITE, the first sales enablement platform built for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, announced its first strategic partnership with national natural food and beverage broker Green Spoon Sales today. As part of the new partnership, Green Spoon, which specializes in disruptive and best-in-class CPG brands, will use Satellite's dynamic sales tools across its entire brand portfolio to drive efficiencies and fuel meaningful growth.

In an increasingly competitive market, it has never been more critical for brands to focus on thoughtfully deploying their resources while maintaining their ability to scale. Whether they have a sales department of one or a large global team, Satellite empowers brands and their partners to fundamentally shift how they drive distribution.

"Over the past year, we've been on a mission to transform the CPG world from manual, clunky, and impersonal to dynamic, streamlined, and authentic," said Satellite Co-Founder and CEO, Jordan Tetrick. "Few are committed to getting it right every step of the way, like the team at Green Spoon. With a proven track record as a brand forward broker dedicated to investing in the industry's future, we could not be more proud to help propel the success of Green Spoon and their incredible brands."

With a shared mission for building innovative brands, Satellite and Green Spoon are challenging the traditional sales tools that have become the status quo in CPG. As the first national broker to universally adopt Satellite, Green Spoon can fully leverage their brands' dynamic content, placing the most innovative products at their customers' fingertips.

"Integrating disruptive ideas and technologies into the core of our business allows Green Spoon to remain on the cutting edge of our industry and partner with the most innovative brands in the market," said Green Spoon Sales Co-Founder and CEO, Kari Pedriana. "With the efficiency and speed Satellite provides, our team and brands can spend more time focused on what matters most, telling compelling stories that build deep customer relationships and drive exponential growth."

About Satellite

As the first sales enablement platform built for CPG, Satellite empowers brands with dynamic, easy-to-manage sales content that fuels strategic growth. Satellite enables brands and their partners to execute with speed and confidence, ensuring customers have what they need to make decisions in real-time. Learn more at www.satellitecpg.com

About Green Spoon Sales

Green Spoon Sales is a leading natural food and beverage sales agency that represents the most disruptive & exciting, packaged goods in the industry. Green Spoon works with like-minded brands and people that share the common desire to shake things up, bring the cleanest and highest quality products to the shelf and offer retail partners products that their customers are proud to purchase. The Green Spoon team knows that the only way to do this is with expertise, integrity, communication and hard work. Learn more at www.greenspoonsales.com.