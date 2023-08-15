LiveVox Partners With Jenne to Amplify its North American CCaaS Customer Base

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, today announced a new partnership with Jenne, Inc., one of the nation’s leading cloud services brokers and value-added distributors of technology solutions. The partnership will provide Jenne’s vast array of value-added resellers throughout North America with immediate access to the LiveVox platform, enabling their clients to seamlessly transition away from inflexible on-premise contact center solutions and take advantage of robust capabilities, including AI and automation.

In order to accommodate the accelerating shift to the cloud, contact centers need partners capable of delivering best-in-class technology combined with expert support and implementation. This partnership will combine LiveVox’s proven cloud contact center solutions – designed to enhance agent performance and improve customer experience – with Jenne’s value-added pre- and post-sales support to deliver tangible results and ROI for the contact center industry.

“This partnership provides Jenne and its partners with a simple and substantive CCaaS solution – while helping LiveVox increase its North American distribution through Jenne’s impressive network,” said John DiLullo, CEO, LiveVox. “You simply can’t deliver the AI capabilities customers want using legacy, on premise contact center solutions. As an increasing number of organizations look to shift to the cloud, LiveVox and Jenne will provide them the capabilities, speed, flexibility, and support needed to maximize their performance.”

"LiveVox’s proven CCaaS platform simplifies the way contact center leaders create seamless customer journeys while increasing collaboration and efficiency to deliver a faster route to ROI,” said Michael Gottwalt, Vice President Cloud Solutions & Enablement, Jenne, Inc. “We’re excited to partner with LiveVox to deliver game-changing solutions to the market as the shift to the cloud intensifies.”

To learn more about LiveVox’s proven cloud contact center platform and growing partner ecosystem, visit https://livevox.com/livevox-partners/partners/.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools.

For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India.

To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us @LiveVox, visit www.livevox.com or call one of our specialists at (844) 207-6663.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including those containing the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “opportunity” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the LiveVox as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute LiveVox’s judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to LiveVox, which may cause the LiveVox’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, which may affect actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2023. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that LiveVox believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. LiveVox’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and LiveVox does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.