Health Plan Alliance Selects 1upHealth as Preferred Health Data Interoperability Partner

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Health Plan Alliance (Alliance), today announced it selected 1upHealth, a provider of a Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) native platform for claims and clinical data acquisition, exchange, and analysis, as its preferred vendor for interoperability solutions and services.

For far too long fragmented healthcare information has hindered the timely and accurate transmission of critical patient data. Siloed information not only leads to inefficiencies and unnecessary delays in treatment but also poses potential risks to patient safety. Interoperability addresses these challenges by enabling various healthcare systems and technologies to communicate with each other effectively. Through standardized data formats, protocols, and interfaces, interoperability ensures that patient information can seamlessly travel across different platforms, devices, and organizations.

“1upHealth’s modern and scalable solutions stand out among the crowd,” said Jaime González, Chief Business Development Officer of Health Plan Alliance. “We are confident that they will provide our health plan members with the capabilities needed to accomplish their mission-critical interoperability objectives."

The Health Plan Alliance supports 45 provider-sponsored and independently owned health plans in non-competing markets that work with one another and their provider networks to improve managed care in their communities. Leveraging 1upHealth’s data platform designed on the FHIR® protocol, Alliance members now have access to interoperability requirement support including prior authorization, payer-to-payer data exchange, and patient access.

“We are honored to be chosen as the preferred health data interoperability partner by the Health Plan Alliance,” said Joe Gagnon, CEO of 1upHealth. “This partnership furthers our mission to support a US healthcare system that uses high-quality, complete, timely data to reduce risk and control costs; consistently and effectively delivers clinical quality; and empowers patients to be in control of their healthcare journey.”

Several Alliance members including Cox Health Plans, Health First, and Western Health Advantage are already working with 1upHealth. 1upHealth interoperability subject matter experts will also lend their expertise to the Alliance membership with ongoing industry and regulatory education.

About Health Plan Alliance

The Health Plan Alliance is a national organization that brings provider-sponsored health plans together with their health system and provider group leaders for unparalleled peer-to-peer collaboration. For more than 25 years, Health Plan Alliance members have leveraged the collective knowledge of our community to enhance their business acumen and advance the quality of health care delivery in their communities. For more information visit healthplanalliance.org or email info@healthplanalliance.org.

About 1upHealth

1upHealth provides the healthcare industry’s most sophisticated FHIR-enabled health data platform for claims and clinical data acquisition, exchange, and compute. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top performing ACOs, over 75 health organizations rely on 1upHealth to meet evolving regulatory requirements and optimize claims and clinical data-driven initiatives. With the push towards digital quality measures, population health analytics, value-based contracts, and better healthcare experiences, the 1up managed platform helps our customers to meet the growing demands for data access and connectivity. For more information visit www.1up.health.