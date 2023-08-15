Does Tech Have a Talent Problem? Pluralsight Names Matter AOR to Elevate Criticality of Technology Workforce Development

Matter Communications has been named the agency of record (AOR) for Pluralsight, the leading technology workforce development company. Matter’s PR program – providing media relations, CEO and executive thought leadership content, announcement support and more – has already seen success in highlighting Pluralsight’s learning capabilities across cloud, security and AI, landing features in key technology publications including TechRepublic, Dark Reading, Cloud Computing Magazine and Security Magazine. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Matter Communications has been named the agency of record (AOR) for Pluralsight, the leading technology workforce development company. Matter’s PR program – providing media relations, CEO and executive thought leadership content, announcement support and more – has already seen success in highlighting Pluralsight’s learning capabilities across cloud, security and AI, landing features in key technology publications including TechRepublic, Dark Reading, Cloud Computing Magazine and Security Magazine. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services — today announced it has been named the agency of record (AOR) for Pluralsight, the leading technology workforce development company.

Technology workforce development is no longer a “nice to have” — it is a strategic business imperative. To support Pluralsight’s mission of accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today’s tech workforce, Matter is spearheading a fully integrated PR program designed to communicate Pluralsight’s ability to help organizations deliver on their technology business objectives.

“Working with a dynamic and creative partner like Matter, which has the team and expertise to advance our communications objectives, is core to hitting our short- and long-term goals,” said Cheryl Wadsworth, Vice President of Communications at Pluralsight. “Their deep understanding of the tech media landscape and ability to serve as a true extension of our team sets them apart. We look forward to their continued impact on growing our brand awareness and visibility as we work to stand out as the leading technology workforce development company.”

Matter’s PR program – providing media relations, CEO and executive thought leadership content, announcement support and more – has already seen success in highlighting Pluralsight’s learning capabilities across cloud, security and AI, landing features in key technology publications including TechRepublic, Dark Reading, Cloud Computing Magazine and Security Magazine.

“Since day one, we have been energized by Pluralsight’s mission to provide technologists with critical tech skills to advance business outcomes,” said Anne Lines, General Manager at Matter Communications. “Pluralsight’s industry is constantly evolving to keep pace with the macro-economic climate and ever-present technology boom. As a result, our program was designed to be nimble, aggressive and creative in order to position the company as the authority in its space and the technology workforce development leader.”

