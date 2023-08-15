AcuityMD Signs Miach Orthopedics, Now Over 100 Medical Device Customers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AcuityMD, provider of a novel commercial platform for medical technology (MedTech) companies, celebrates signing more than 100 customers, including most recently, Miach Orthopedics. Miach manufactures bio-engineered orthopedic implants for connective tissue restoration, specifically to restore the native ACL. With AcuityMD, Miach has significantly increased its quarterly growth, and its products have treated more than 1,500 patients. Overall, AcuityMD’s platform has helped MedTech commercial teams identify more than 60,000 physicians for their innovations, equating to over $6 billion in opportunity value.

“AcuityMD’s sophisticated functionality, user interface, and detailed data is incredibly impressive and has been a game changer for our team,” said Arjun Ishwar, vice president of sales and marketing at Miach Orthopedics. “The platform enables us to strategically look at total addressable market size and geographies, helping optimize our team’s efforts and focus.”

Founded in 2019, AcuityMD has signed more than 50 of its 116 customers this year alone. With the global medical device industry growing faster than ever – currently projected to grow from $495 billion in 2022 to $718 billion by 2029, the start-up’s rapid growth and market adoption are attributed to the critical need for MedTech companies to quickly identify high-value opportunities to deliver their innovative, life-changing products.

Medical device companies have traditionally relied on one-size-fits-all CRM software coupled with data exports to reach potential customers. AcuityMD’s platform, specifically built for MedTech’s unique needs, transforms large volumes of healthcare data, such as procedural volumes, surgeon locations, and peer networks, into intuitive workflows that prioritize sales efforts and align with the industry’s commercialization process.

Additional MedTech companies benefiting from AcuityMD’s platform include Ossio, Enovis, Olympus, Palette Life Sciences, Spark Biomedical, and more.

“Reaching the 100th customer milestone is a testament to the value AcuityMD brings to the medical device industry,” said Michael Monovoukas, CEO and co-founder of AcuityMD. “We’re committed to partnering with our customers, listening to their feedback, and advancing our mission to accelerate adoption of cutting-edge medical technology.”

About AcuityMD

AcuityMD is a leading technology partner to the commercial MedTech industry. Thousands of sales and marketing professionals use AcuityMD’s commercial platform to identify target markets, surface top opportunities, and grow their business. With customers ranging from pre-commercial to enterprise, AcuityMD is committed to providing MedTech companies with unparalleled visibility to accelerate adoption of medical technology.