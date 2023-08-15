BLK & Bold Ranks No. 61 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, BLK & Bold, the social-enterprise, specialty coffee and tea manufacturer, is proud to announce that it was named within the top 100 of the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company List. This data-driven ranking assesses successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment; private-owned, entrepreneurial businesses.

The Inc. 5000 list evaluates companies based on their revenue growth over a three-year period. BLK & Bold's exceptional ranking at #61 is a testament to its strategic vision, operational excellence, and the strong relationships it has fostered with its customers and partners. Beyond this accomplishment, BLK & Bold also excelled in distinct categories; ranking #4 in the food and beverage industry, #2 amongst Certified B-Corporations, #1 position for the state of Iowa and #8 in the Midwest overall.

"As we reflect on our placement in the Inc. 5000 list, we understand that this journey is a reflection of our intentional partnerships, community impact, and affirmation of the path we've manifested," said Co-Founder and CEO, Pernell Cezar. "This achievement reflects our enduring commitment, this is how we continue to build a legacy and disrupt linear expectation with purpose, one cup at a time."

BLK & Bold's is committed to supporting youth-focused initiatives. In its five years since inception, BLK & Bold and its team have kept true to their mission of building positive community impact. Through their "For Our Youth" program, BLK & Bold continues to donate 5% of gross profits to 14 organizations with aligned values across the US. Every purchase of BLK & Bold products contributes to these initiatives, making it a platform for change.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a true honor and a reflection of our team's hard work, our commitment to our community, and the power of purpose-driven business," said Co-Founder and Chief Values Officer, Rod Johnson. "It feels good to continue to grow without wavering on who we are; we continue to show up with value to our community and ourselves, and that means everything."

BLK & Bold is a Certified B-Corp and is currently distributed in 11,000 retailer stores and foodservice via corporate and higher-ed campuses. BLK & Bold’s portfolio of coffee ranges from packaged whole bean/ground, single serve pods, and ready-to-drink cold brew.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges. This recognition serves as a milestone achievement for BLK & Bold.

ABOUT BLK & Bold:

Founders, Pernell Cezar & Rod Johnson, created BLK & Bold with the dedication to build a coffee community that has access to super premium coffee with social impact in mind. They welcome the obligation to equip young people with tools to realize their full potential and overcome socio- economic disparities through their For Our Youth Initiative.