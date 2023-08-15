ArborGen Purchases Dacko Nursery to Expand Brazil Operations in Rio Grande do Sul State

CAMPINAS, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArborGen, a world leader in the development and commercialization of technologies that improve the productivity and value of trees, announced that it is purchasing a eucalyptus nursery in the town of Erval Grande, Rio Grande do Sul State in Brazil from the Dacko family. ArborGen Brazil will begin operating the nursery on October 2, 2023.

ArborGen is one of the largest producers and sellers of eucalyptus and pine trees seedlings in Brazil, with current production of 80 million trees and additional contract growing for a total of 120 million units per year. The purchase of this nursery will increase the production by the company by 15 million trees.

“With the purchase of this nursery, we have enhanced our presence and our ability to make our portfolio of eucalyptus seedling genetics accessible to landowners in Rio Grande do Sul State, while improving our ability to provide the highest level of seedling quality. Our seedlings offer growers excellent yield and high wood density, making them ideal for pulp, charcoal and energy markets,” said Adriano Amaral De Almeida, general manager of ArborGen Brazil.

The Brazilian forestry industry is one of the largest, fastest-growing in the world, and Brazil is the world’s largest producer and exporter of hardwood pulp. The eucalyptus market utilizes approximately 700 million seedlings per year.

ArborGen

ArborGen is the largest global supplier of tree seedling products and the leading provider of advanced genetics for the forest industry. Employing state-of-the-art research, ArborGen is developing high-value products that significantly improve the productivity of a given acre of land by enabling our customers to grow trees that yield more wood per acre with greater consistency and quality in a shorter period of time. For more information, please visit our website at www.arborgen.com.br.