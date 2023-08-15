Welch's® Fruit Snacks Releases New Storybook: Sometimes It's Not Stealing

PARK RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Welch's® Fruit Snacks is excited to announce the release of their first-ever storybook titled Sometimes It's Not Stealing. Highlighting the product’s position as a snack that is perfect for the whole family to enjoy, this comical story playfully addresses a common phenomenon: parents slyly “stealing” Welch’s® Fruit Snacks from their little ones. Because, let’s face it, sometimes they’re too tempting to resist! Through a heartwarming and fun-filled narrative centered around the lesson of sharing, Welch’s® Fruit Snacks aims to bring a fresh perspective to what may seem like a mischievous act, helping children understand and accept their parents' occasional fruity heist. After all, everyone loves Welch’s® Fruit Snacks, so why should kids be the only ones lucky enough to enjoy them all the time?!

Sometimes It's Not Stealing by Welch’s® Fruit Snacks is a bedtime storybook that highlights relatable life moments when parents find themselves irresistibly drawn to the allure of Welch's® Fruit Snacks. Through colorful illustrations and a humorous narrative, the book invites readers to embrace a lighthearted approach to the occasional snack theft, allowing families to bond over their mutual love of Welch’s® Fruit Snacks and create special moments together.

To add an extra touch of excitement to the tale, Welch's® Fruit Snacks has enlisted the exceptional talents of actress Kristin Chenoweth. Known for her captivating performances on both stage and screen, Chenoweth lends her voice as the book’s narrator, bringing the story to life with her vibrant and charismatic delivery. Her participation adds an extra layer of delight and playfulness, making Sometimes It's Not Stealing by Welch’s® Fruit Snacks an unforgettable experience for all.

"Being a part of Sometimes It's Not Stealing by Welch’s® Fruit Snacks has been an absolute joy,” said Chenoweth. “As a performer who values both laughter and connection, I'm thrilled to lend my voice to this heartwarming tale and help capture the spirit of sharing and the delightful moments families create together. I'm excited for everyone to experience this story that celebrates the magic of bonding over a delicious treat with Welch's Fruit Snacks, a snack that I have loved for years!"

"We are thrilled to introduce our first-ever Storybook, Sometimes It's Not Stealing, to families everywhere," said Lauren Rosenberg, Director of Integrated Marketing Communications for PIM Brands, Inc., makers of Welch’s® Fruit Snacks. "This playful narrative pokes fun at how parents love Welch’s® Fruit Snacks, and often can’t resist “stealing” them from their children. This story not only celebrates the unbreakable bond between families, but also weaves in a valuable lesson, ending with an interactive exercise in sharing Welch’s® Fruit Snacks. Through this lighthearted tale, we hope to reinforce how Welch’s® Fruit Snacks are loved by people of all ages, and to bring even more smiles, joy, and laughter to snacking occasions for families everywhere."

"Beyond introducing a fun and playful narrative that highlights and fosters brand love, with the launch of Sometimes It's Not Stealing by Welch’s® Fruit Snacks, we also offer consumers new and different ways to enjoy and interact with our products,” said Michael Scalera, Marketing Director for Welch's® Fruit Snacks. “Between the physical book, which features a custom cut-out perfectly designed to hold a 0.8oz pouch so families can enjoy Welch’s® Fruit Snacks during story time, and the digital/audiobook versions available for download by scanning the QR code on any box of Welch’s® Fruit Snacks, the launch of this campaign aims to give children and adults alike even more reasons to love our products.”

Physical copies of Sometimes It's Not Stealing will be available for purchase on www.WelchsFruitSnacksForAll.com, sold as a bundle alongside a 40-count box of Welch’s® Fruit Snacks Mixed Fruit Variety for $29.99, while supplies last.

Alongside the physical book, there will also be a free e-book version available for download, which can be accessed on the same site, or by scanning the QR code on any box of Welch’s® Fruit Snacks purchased during the campaign.

To see a sneak preview of how the campaign comes to life, scan the QR code on any box of Welch’s® Fruit Snacks or visit the Welch’s® Fruit Snacks’ YouTube Page.

With limited hard-copy books in circulation, make sure to visit www.WelchsFruitSnacksForAll.com to get yours before they sell out!

About PIM Brands Inc.

PIM Brands, Inc. is the world’s largest maker of Real Fruit Snacks and related treats and is also one of the world’s largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections. Currently ranked as #26 on Candy Industry Magazine’s “Global Top 100” confectionery companies in the world and #10 in North America by Candy Industry Magazine, PIM Brands, Inc. is also ranked by Crain’s Business as one of the New York Metro Area’s 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State’s largest privately held employers.

PIM Brands, Inc. has also been named as one of the fastest-growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) six times in the last decade.

Millions of times each day all across the world, consumers enjoy PIM’s vast array of loved brands including Welch’s®Fruit Snacks, Welch’s®Juicefuls®Juicy Fruit Snacks, Welch’s®Fruit ‘n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch’s®Fruit Rolls, Welch’s®ZERO SUGAR Fruity Bites, Sun-Maid®Chocolate Raisins, Toggi®Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos®Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks®Sour Candies, Slice®Fruit On the-Go™Fruit Bars, Nuclear SQWorms®Sour Gummi Worms and many more.

PIM’s subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico S DE RL DE CV, PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings LLC, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer’s Choice Food Brands.

For additional information, please visit www.pimbrands.com or contact ABMC at PimBrands@abmc-us.com