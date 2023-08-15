Medical Home Network, MHN ACO, LLC, Reaffirm Partnership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longtime partners Medical Home Network (MHN) and MHN Accountable Care Organization (ACO), LLC, have launched the next phase of their partnership under a renewed three-year management services agreement, building on nine years of mutual success and poising both organizations for continued growth.

The two organizations have worked closely since MHN founded MHN ACO in 2014 as the first wholly provider-owned Medicaid ACO in Illinois. Both organizations have a shared mission to improve care in the safety net and were founded on similar principles of leading advancement in safety-net delivery.

MHN ACO is owned and operated by 16 Cook County non-profit provider organizations — 13 federally qualified health centers and three hospitals. MHN ACO is recognized as one of the best performing Medicaid ACOs in the country and was the first NCQA Case Management-accredited entity in Illinois. MHN ACO has approximately 180,000 attributed Medicaid lives in its value-based arrangement with CountyCare health plan, and MHN ACO joined ACO REACH with 5,700 Medicare lives in 2022.

MHN is a nationally recognized non-profit dedicated to transforming care, reducing disparities and building healthier communities. The organization will provide care transformation services enabling the ACO to thrive under its value-based arrangements. MHN’s services include its proven whole-person care model and approach and the use of its care management platform, MHNConnect.

“MHN ACO is provider driven and led and focused on creating a connected system of whole-person care. Our history with MHN and our new agreement is emblematic of that focus,” said Lee Francis, MD, Board Chair, MHN ACO, and President & CEO, Erie Family Health Centers. “With provider leadership and MHN’s care model and transformation services, I’m confident we will continue to innovate and deliver excellent, integrated care for our patients.”

MHN ACO has achieved industry-leading outcomes, and together, the organizations’ work has kept patients healthier and more engaged in their care.

“MHN has always been focused on improving the health of under-resourced communities through innovation and collaboration,” said Cheryl Lulias, President & CEO of MHN. “This renewed agreement enables us to continue working toward our shared goal of transforming care and reducing disparities for the communities we serve. In the last nine years, MHN and MHN ACO have achieved unprecedented results for Illinois Medicaid patients.”

About Medical Home Network

Medical Home Network (MHN) is a nationally recognized not-for-profit organization focused on transforming care in the safety net, reducing disparities and building healthier communities. Based in Chicago, MHN powers the future of healthcare delivery by creating integrated community-based systems of care that focus on the whole person. MHN’s innovative approach consistently delivers leading health outcomes, savings, and quality results under value-based arrangements. For the third year in a row, Modern Healthcare named MHN one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Learn more at medicalhomenetwork.org and on LinkedIn.