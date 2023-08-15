Cedar Fair Announces Online Availability of 2022 Schedule K-3

SANDUSKY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today that its 2022 Schedule K-3 forms, reflecting items of international relevance, are now available online and may be accessed through Cedar Fair’s website https://ir.cedarfair.com under the Unitholder Resources tab and the K-1 Tax Package Support webpage www.taxpackagesupport.com/cedarfair.

A limited number of unitholders, primarily non-U.S. unitholders (and certain corporate, partnership, and individual unitholders computing a foreign tax credit for tax return purposes) may need information disclosed on Schedule K-3 to meet specific reporting requirements.

For additional information, unitholders may call the Tax Package Support Team between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday by dialing toll free 866-569-8675.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.