Care New England Taps Kyndryl to Help Improve Patient Care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Care New England, a nonprofit healthcare system in Rhode Island, today announced a collaboration to help enable growth across the health system, by consolidating multiple electronic medical record (EMR) systems to one end-to-end system with Epic (a leading provider of EMRs). Kyndryl will lead the healthcare system’s transition to one single instance of Epic. The goal of this program is to improve productivity and enable more coordinated and efficient patient care.

“Last year, we pledged to stay independent as part of our broader goal to remain Rhode Island’s place for foundational and specialty care with hospitals such as Women & Infants, Kent and Butler,” says Michael Wagner, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Care New England. “Improving our technical posture is a key step to bringing us to a place of growth, and Kyndryl is the perfect partner to work with us on this journey.”

As part of this collaboration, Care New England will transition its IT and applications environment to Kyndryl – freeing up valuable time for its staff to focus on providing the highest quality patient care. Care New England will also leverage Kyndryl’s strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to migrate critical workloads, including its EMR system, onto the AWS cloud.

This migration will reduce operational costs, while also providing Care New England with access to new cloud-enabled technologies like automation that help strengthen the health system's data security posture and support adherence to regulatory compliance requirements.

These enhancements will transform how Care New England manages and harnesses its clinical and operational data to better inform clinicians and the health system’s leadership. The consolidation effort and cloud migration will also help drive an expansion in service capabilities across the healthcare system. As a result, patients will find it easier to access care and providers can better collaborate with other healthcare networks.

“Our teams have a deep understanding of Care New England’s biggest challenges and what’s required to overcome them,” said Amy Salcido, President, Kyndryl US. “Because at the end of the day, the goal isn’t to solve a technical issue. We’re striving to transform how healthcare is delivered, and IT is the enabler to get there.”

“At AWS, we are committed to helping healthcare organizations innovate and incorporate technology that will reduce administrative burdens and improve the caregiver and patient experience,” said Allyson Fryhoff, Managing Director, Nonprofits and Nonprofit Healthcare, AWS. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Kyndryl in supporting Care New England throughout their digital transformation journey.”

Importantly, many Care New England employees will join Kyndryl’s team and continue to provide technical services to Care New England. While Care New England is a leader in healthcare quality and health services, this move allows the healthcare system to focus on patient care and its academic mission, while also providing IT team members a vehicle to advance in their careers in a way that was not previously available within a healthcare system.

Kyndryl will also help Care New England redirect resources into higher yield investments by removing legacy systems, redundant applications, and technical debt – all of which can hinder future growth and the deployment of new service capabilities.

Care New England will join the 500 global customers currently operational on Kyndryl Bridge and will leverage the expertise of Kyndryl Consult, Kyndryl Vital and Kyndryl’s Clinical Experience Team to identify new ways to improve the patient and caregiver experience.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.