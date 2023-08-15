Amentum Awarded $223M Executive Airlift Contract to Transport U.S. Senior Leaders

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum was awarded a $223 million contract by the U.S. Air Force 316th Wing to deliver safe and timely transportation worldwide of very important American leaders including the President of the United States, the Vice President, cabinet officials, members of congress, and senior civilian and military leaders. The company will continue to ensure the highest quality of maintenance and advanced solutions to guarantee reliable flights.

“The U.S. Air Force has been counting on Amentum to deliver 24/7, no-fail, high stakes transportation for our most important leaders for over 20 years,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of the Critical Missions Group. “Our team is committed to exceeding the highest standards of safety and aviation maintenance and training because our nation’s security depends on it.”

Under this contract, Amentum will apply the latest in technology advancements to perform fixed-wing aircraft maintenance and backshop solutions for the Executive Airlift fleet of the 89 Airlift Wing (AW), located at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The 89 AW, as well as their customers, count on world-class airlift services to advance national interests by delivering diplomacy safely, comfortably, and reliably.

“Our nation’s leaders depend on Amentum for high-quality support to travel without disruption,” said Joe Kelly, SVP of Sustainment Analytics and Aviation Solutions. “Our top-tier sustainment professionals deliver exceptional performance and have earned the prestigious FAA Diamond Award for Excellence 21 consecutive years in recognition of their commitment to aviation maintenance and training.”

The firm-fixed price contract begins September 1, 2023, has a five-year duration, and is contracted through the U.S. Air Force 316th Wing.

