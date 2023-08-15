Options Earns Distinction as Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI Innovation

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, a leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets industry, today announced its achievement of Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Data & AI.

Microsoft’s Solutions Partner designations differentiate partners with broad technical capabilities, dedication to skilling and training, and a proven ability to successfully deliver solutions for customers in a specific Microsoft Cloud solution area. This announcement follows Options achievement of Solution Partner status for Security.

The Data & AI Solutions Partner designation demonstrates Options’ capability to help customers with Microsoft's cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to excellence in the realm of big data, analytics, and AI.

As a managed service provider, the partnership showcases Options' ability to deploy state-of-the-art Microsoft solutions in diverse scenarios alongside access to the latest tools, resources, and innovations from Microsoft. Through continuous learning and close collaborative engagement with Microsoft, Options is set to continue delivering specialised, quality-driven solutions for its clients across the capital markets.

Options’ President and CEO, Danny Moore, said, “This milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise in harnessing the power of Microsoft's advanced technologies. For our customers, this partnership enables access to the forefront of data and AI solutions, ensuring their businesses remain agile, innovative, and competitive. We deeply value our alliance with Microsoft, and together, we are poised to elevate our position as the number one cloud enabler in the sector.”

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its partnership with GO Markets, the delivery of seamless access to Aquis Stock Exchange, and the deployment of real-time market data feed from Boerse Stuttgart group.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.