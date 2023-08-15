Citizens Bank of Edmond and Nymbus Join Forces to Introduce Roger

EDMOND, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, veteran-led Citizens Bank of Edmond publicly launched Roger, the only digital-first bank tailored to service members, under the leadership of President and CEO Jill Castilla.

Established in 1901 with $375 million in assets, Citizens Bank of Edmond is renowned for its community-focused banking and lending services. Inspired by her own experience, Castilla, a U.S. Army and Oklahoma National Guard veteran, spouse of an Army retiree, and a Blue Star mother, sought to identify ways to support service members and their families from day one.

“When I enlisted at 19, I had little access to my bank accounts and financial tools,” explained Castilla. “Working with Nymbus, we set out to make the transition into service easy with a digital-first approach for account set-up and management. America’s service members are strong, courageous and deserve a financial partner that will work alongside them as they build their future wealth.

In this groundbreaking move, Citizens Bank of Edmond has forged a strategic partnership with Nymbus, the frontrunner in next-generation digital banking solutions. This alliance is poised to redefine industry standards by focusing on creating an unparalleled digital banking experience for military service members. The collaboration underscores both parties' commitment to industry innovation and an accountable partnership that prioritizes the financial well-being of America's military community.

“We’re extremely proud to partner with Citizens Bank of Edmond on this essential niche bank for the military community,” commented Jeffery Kendall, Chairman and CEO of Nymbus. “With Jill’s leadership and vision, we aim to deliver special-purpose products to help military service members succeed.”

Nymbus, a premier provider of digital banking solutions, has quickly become the leading choice for financial institutions looking to launch a niche digital bank. The award-winning team leverages a data-driven methodology to create, launch and grow compelling digital financial institutions like Roger.

Roger is available now to America’s military members around the globe. To learn more, visit the website: www.roger.bank

About Citizens Bank of Edmond:

Citizens Bank of Edmond, a nationally renowned $375 million community bank, operates at the same downtown Edmond intersection where it was founded in 1901. For more information, visit www.mycitizens.bank.

About Nymbus:

Nymbus has disrupted the financial services market as an alternative to legacy business models. With Nymbus, any size financial institution can quickly launch a full-service digital bank or migrate to our award-winning core. Whichever growth strategy is right for you, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time to engage and support the entire digital customer journey.