KIDPIK Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Kidpik Corp. ("KIDPIK" or the "Company"), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Revenue, net: was $3.4 million, a year over year decrease of 8.6%

was $3.4 million, a year over year decrease of 8.6% Gross margin: was 60.2%, a year over year decrease of 80 basis points from 61.0% in the second quarter of 2022

was 60.2%, a year over year decrease of 80 basis points from 61.0% in the second quarter of 2022 Shipped items: were 290,000 items, compared to 354,000 shipped items in the second quarter of 2022

were 290,000 items, compared to 354,000 shipped items in the second quarter of 2022 Average shipment keep rate: increased to 75.1%, compared to 69.2% in the second quarter of 2022

increased to 75.1%, compared to 69.2% in the second quarter of 2022 Net Loss: was $2.0 million or $0.26 per share

was $2.0 million or $0.26 per share Adjusted EBITDA: was a loss of $1.7 million (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”, below)

“During the 2nd quarter, we continued to execute our plan to reduce inventory levels, while maintaining our gross margin of about 60%. Our 2nd quarter earnings were, for the most part, consistent with our 1st quarter,” commented Ezra Dabah, CEO of Kidpik.

“We have elevated the look and feel of our brand for Back-to-School. Our creatives showcase the advancement, capturing the beauty of our collection and the confidence children feel while wearing Kidpik outfits. We invite you to visit kidpik.com and shop.kidpik.com to view our back-to-school collection and experience the technology that drives it,” concluded Mr. Dabah.

Kidpik Corp. Condensed Interim Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Revenues, net $ 3,448,919 $ 3,774,668 $ 7,478,397 $ 8,100,665 Cost of goods sold 1,372,563 1,473,380 2,991,789 3,207,294 Gross profit 2,076,356 2,301,288 4,486,608 4,893,371 Operating expenses Shipping and handling 949,734 959,141 2,138,956 2,091,225 Payroll and related costs 1,094,135 1,346,744 2,205,236 2,945,980 General and administrative 2,024,871 1,552,890 4,049,435 3,483,783 Depreciation and amortization 12,426 6,654 23,113 12,319 Total operating expenses 4,081,166 3,865,429 8,416,740 8,533,307 Operating loss (2,004,810 ) (1,564,141 ) (3,930,132 ) (3,639,936 ) Other expenses Interest expense 24,415 7,925 49,605 29,600 Other (income) expense - - - (286,795 ) 24,415 7,925 49,605 (257,195 ) (2,029,225 ) (1,572,066 ) (3,979,737 ) (3,382,741 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (2,029,225 ) $ (1,572,066 ) $ (3,979,737 ) $ (3,382,741 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic (0.26 ) (0.21 ) (0.52 ) (0.44 ) Diluted (0.26 ) (0.21 ) (0.52 ) (0.44 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,731,195 7,636,493 7,709,695 7,655,359 Diluted 7,731,195 7,636,493 7,709,695 7,655,359

Kidpik Corp. Condensed Interim Balance Sheets July 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 158,141 $ 600,595 Restricted cash 4,618 4,618 Accounts receivable 156,396 336,468 Inventory 9,755,705 12,625,948 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 897,194 1,043,095 Total current assets 10,972,054 14,610,724 Leasehold improvements and equipment, net 120,965 67,957 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,201,105 1,469,665 Total assets $ 12,294,124 $ 16,148,346 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,702,425 $ 2,153,389 Accounts payable, related party 1,538,902 1,107,665 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 419,683 587,112 Operating lease liabilities, current 329,654 438,957 Short-term debt, related party 2,050,000 2,050,000 Total current liabilities 6,040,664 6,337,123 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 925,014 1,061,469 Total liabilities 6,965,678 7,398,592 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 25,000,000 shares authorized, of which no shares are issued and outstanding as of July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock, par value $0.001, 75,000,000 shares authorized, of which 7,769,717 shares are issued and outstanding as of July 1, 2023 and 7,688,194 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022 7,770 7,688 Additional paid-in capital 50,834,858 50,276,511 Accumulated deficit (45,514,182 ) (41,534,445 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,328,446 8,749,754 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,294,124 $ 16,148,346

Kidpik Corp. Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 26 Weeks Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (3,979,737 ) $ (3,382,741 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,113 12,319 Amortization of debt issuance costs - - Equity-based compensation 558,429 1,051,088 Bad debt expense 151,362 241,057 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 28,710 (69,959 ) Inventory 2,870,243 (1,180,833 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 145,901 57,175 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities 22,802 5,033 Accounts payable (450,965 ) (1,061,068 ) Accounts payable, related parties 431,238 (129,753 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (167,429 ) (345,378 ) Net cash used in operating activities (366,333 ) (4,803,060 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of leasehold improvements and equipment (76,121 ) (31,317 ) Net cash used in investing activities (76,121 ) (31,317 ) Cash flows from financing activities Cash used to settle net share equity awards - (33,692 ) Net proceeds from line of credit - - Net proceeds (repayments) from advance payable - (932,155 ) Net proceeds (repayments) from loan payable - (150,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - (1,115,847 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and restricted cash (442,454 ) (5,950,224 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 605,213 8,420,500 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 162,759 $ 2,470,276 Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash: Cash $ 158,141 $ 2,465,831 Restricted cash 4,618 4,445 $ 162,759 $ 2,470,276 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow data: Interest paid $ - $ 20,577 Taxes paid $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash flow data: Record right-of use asset and operating lease liabilities $ - 1,857,925

Revenue by Channel 13 weeks ended

July 1, 2023 13 weeks ended

July 2, 2022 Change

($) Change

(%) Revenue by channel Subscription boxes $ 2,607,543 $ 2,974,550 $ (367,007 ) (12.3 )% 3rd party websites 426,914 559,077 (132,163 ) (23.6 )% Online website sales 414,462 241,041 173,421 71.9 % Total revenue $ 3,448,919 $ 3,774,668 $ (325,749 ) (8.6 )%

26 weeks ended

July 1, 2023 26 weeks ended

July 2, 2022 Change

($) Change

(%) Revenue by channel Subscription boxes $ 5,579,110 $ 6,458,401 $ (879,291 ) (13.6 )% 3rd party websites 863,212 1,108,577 (245,365 ) (22.1 )% Online website sales 1,036,075 533,687 502,388 94.1 % Total revenue $ 7,478,397 $ 8,100,665 $ (622,268 ) (7.7 )%

Subscription Boxes Revenue 13 weeks ended

July 1, 2023 13 weeks ended

July 2, 2022 Change

($) Change

(%) Subscription boxes revenue from Active subscriptions – recurring boxes $ 2,177,298 $ 2,650,324 $ (473,026 ) (17.8 )% New subscriptions - first box 430,245 324,226 106,019 32.7 % Total subscription boxes revenue $ 2,607,543 $ 2,974,550 $ (367,007 ) (12.3 )%

26 weeks ended

July 1, 2023 26 weeks ended

July 2, 2022 Change

($) Change

(%) Subscription boxes revenue from Active subscriptions – recurring boxes $ 4,578,324 $ 5,786,892 $ (1,208,568 ) (20.9 )% New subscriptions - first box 1,000,786 671,509 329,277 49.0 % Total subscription boxes revenue $ 5,579,110 $ 6,458,401 $ (879,291 ) (13.6 )%

Revenue by Product Line 13 weeks ended

July 1, 2023 13 weeks ended

July 2, 2022 Change

($) Change

(%) Revenue by product line Girls’ apparel $ 2,636,965 $ 2,762,669 $ (125,704 ) (4.6 )% Boys’ apparel 640,937 821,650 (180,713 ) (22.0 )% Toddlers’ apparel 171,017 190,349 (19,332 ) (10.5 )% Total revenue $ 3,448,919 $ 3,774,668 $ (325,749 ) (8.6 )%

26 weeks ended

July 1, 2023 26 weeks ended

July 2, 2022 Change

($) Change

(%) Revenue by product line Girls’ apparel $ 5,684,721 $ 6,019,561 $ (334,840 ) (5.6 )% Boys’ apparel 1,428,096 1,689,445 (261,349 ) (15.5 )% Toddlers’ apparel 365,580 391,659 (26,079 ) (6.7 )% Total revenue $ 7,478,397 $ 8,100,665 $ (622,268 ) (7.7 )%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the second quarter of 2023 totaled $0.2 million compared to $0.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.4 million for the 26 weeks ended July 1, 2023, compared to $4.8 million of cash used in operating activities for the 26 weeks ended July 2, 2022.

As of July 1, 2023, we had $11.0 million in total current assets, $6.0 million in total current liabilities and working capital of $4.9 million.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Company’s revenue, net, is disaggregated based on the following categories:

For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Subscription boxes $ 2,607,543 $ 2,974,550 $ 5,579,110 $ 6,458,401 3rd party websites 426,914 559,077 863,212 1,108,577 Online website sales 414,462 241,041 1,036,075 533,687 Total revenue $ 3,448,919 $ 3,774,668 $ 7,478,397 $ 8,100,665

Gross Margin For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Gross margin 60.2 % 61.0 % 60.0 % 60.4 %

Gross profit is equal to our net sales less cost of goods sold. Gross profit as a percentage of our net sales is referred to as gross margin. Cost of sales consists of the purchase price of merchandise sold to customers and includes import duties and other taxes, freight in, returns from customers, inventory write-offs, and other miscellaneous shrinkage.

Shipped Items

We define shipped items as the total number of items shipped in a given period to our customers through our active subscription, Amazon and online website sales.

For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended (in thousands) (in thousands) July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Shipped Items 290 354 630 725

Average Shipment Keep Rate

Average shipment keep rate is calculated as the total number of items kept by our customers divided by total number of shipped items in a given period.

For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Average Shipment Keep Rate 75.1 % 69.2 % 71.3 % 69.8 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, and that this supplemental measure facilitates comparisons between companies. This non-GAAP financial measure may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-routine items that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled “Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)”, included below.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest income, other (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and equity-based compensation expense. The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net loss $ (2,029,225 ) $ (1,572,066 ) $ (3,979,737 ) $ (3,382,741 ) Add (deduct) Interest expense 24,415 7,925 49,605 29,600 Other (income)/expense, net - - - (286,795 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Depreciation and amortization 12,426 6,654 23,113 12,319 Equity-based compensation 290,953 433,924 558,429 1,051,088 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,701,431 ) $ (1,123,563 ) $ (3,348,590 ) $ (2,576,529 )

