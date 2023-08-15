NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inc. revealed today that Aminad Consulting ranks No. 3614 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

“To be ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States is a real accomplishment for our young firm,” said Aminad President and Founder, Lido Ramadan. “We are creating a place that focuses not only on doing excellent work for our clients, but also placing a real emphasis on putting our people and values first. To be ranked as the 79th fastest-growing Government Services firm in the country is especially rewarding, and we are honored to be on the list with these other companies who are creating growth and change in their industries.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

About Aminad Consulting

Aminad is an innovative small business management consulting firm dedicated to generating realistic and implementable change. We work with Federal agencies, with a specific focus on the Department of Defense, and we have a track record of delivering results within the Federal government. Our strong values-based culture, subject matter expertise, and client commitment make us unique. Learn more about Aminad Consulting at aminadconsulting.com.

