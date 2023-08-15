Water Energy Services Works with J.B. Hunt to Drive Sustainable Solutions in the Energy Sector

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Water Energy Services (WES), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions company for the energy industry, is thrilled to select J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. as its strategic transportation provider. This collaboration aims to advance sustainable practices in the energy sector and deliver enhanced value to WES clients by leveraging the complementary expertise and resources of both organizations.

WES and J.B. Hunt intend to work together to foster an environmentally responsible water transportation and management solution to the energy industry. The two will capitalize on the shared vision of reducing the industry's ecological footprint while optimizing operations and driving efficiency. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, the collaboration will help WES focus on enabling its clients to meet their energy production goals in a more sustainable and responsible manner.

The collaboration with J.B Hunt will enhance the logistics and transportation component of WES’ business while allowing WES to continue developing innovative solutions that maximize water usage efficiency, minimize waste generation, and reduce environmental impact across the energy value chain. WES will continue to create integrated systems and processes that streamline water transportation, treatment, recycling, and disposal in energy operations. These initiatives will help address critical water scarcity challenges and ensure the long-term sustainability of energy production.

"We are excited to enter into this strategic collaboration with J.B. Hunt," said Nicholas Atkins, CEO of Water Energy Services. "With the transportation and logistics expertise of J.B. Hunt, we have an incredible opportunity to drive positive change in the energy industry by delivering sustainable solutions that prioritize water conservation and environmental stewardship. J.B Hunt will help us achieve our goals of creating a lasting impact on the industry while helping our clients achieve their sustainability goals."

"With our industry-leading solutions and mode-neutral approach, J.B. Hunt is uniquely positioned to help Water Energy Services meet the unique shipping needs of its customers by eliminating waste, reducing costs and improving visibility," said David Keefauver, executive vice president of Dedicated Contract Services at J.B. Hunt. "We look forward to aligning our people, technology and capacity to deliver exceptional value and service."

The collaboration between Water Energy Services and J.B. Hunt exemplifies WES’ dedication to achieving sustainable solutions and marks a significant milestone in their mission to revolutionize water transportation and management in the energy sector. By harnessing J.B. Hunt’s collective strengths in logistics and transportation, WES is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry and contribute to a more sustainable and responsible energy future.

J.B. Hunt is on a mission to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. Based in Lowell, Arkansas, J.B. Hunt is one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in the US with approximately 162,000 pieces of trailing equipment and more than 20,000 tractors. The company’s Dedicated Contract Services are experts in private fleet management and provide solutions that offer efficiency, customization and brand visibility for customers.

About Water Energy Services (WES)

Water Energy Services is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions for the energy industry. With a focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship, WES offers cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive services to optimize water usage, treatment, and recycling in energy operations.