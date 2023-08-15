Euna Solutions Announces Technology Partnership with Pavilion to Fast Track Procurement for State and Local Government

CHICAGO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced a new technology partnership with Pavilion, the leading search platform across the largest network of cooperative contracts for the public sector. Under the partnership, Euna Procure, powered by Bonfire, will be integrated with the Pavilion platform, delivering a seamless experience to find, use, and share cooperative contracts and fast-track the procurement process.

Euna Procure is a complete set of eProcurement solutions for the public sector. It features the largest and fastest growing supplier network consisting of more than 700,000 suppliers. By integrating with the Pavilion platform, public sector procurement teams will now have access to more than 100,000 shareable contracts from over 400+ national and regional purchasing cooperatives, states, and local public entities. Access to this robust database will make the process of finding cooperative and piggybackable contracts substantially more efficient by allowing users to quickly identify existing contracts they can use to purchase compliantly without a new solicitation process.

Other benefits of the Euna/Pavilion integration include:

Time and money savings: Within Euna Procure, users can seamlessly access shareable contracts. Piggybacking on a competitively solicited contract from a peer public entity reduces the administrative costs of running a new solicitation, which for some public entities can be more than $80,000. Shareable contracts can also provide access to more competitive pricing.

Within Euna Procure, users can seamlessly access shareable contracts. Piggybacking on a competitively solicited contract from a peer public entity reduces the administrative costs of running a new solicitation, which for some public entities can be more than $80,000. Shareable contracts can also provide access to more competitive pricing. Internal and external collaboration: The integration allows agencies to more easily share contracts with other members within their agency, as well as with other agencies around the country. This provides procurement professionals greater access to public contracts, improving both internal and external collaboration.

The integration allows agencies to more easily share contracts with other members within their agency, as well as with other agencies around the country. This provides procurement professionals greater access to public contracts, improving both internal and external collaboration. Integrated workflows: Once procurement managers have identified the right contracts in the database, they will be able to easily reference them and invite suppliers to participate in new solicitations.

“We are very excited about our integration with Pavilion as it will empower our customers to leverage their peers’ experience by accessing the nation’s largest network of shareable contracts,” said James Ha, Chief Growth Officer at Euna Solutions. “Partnerships like this help our customers promote responsible sourcing and efficient outcomes that improve communities.”

“As public entities look to do more with less, we’re developing new ways to support procurement professionals in doing their most critical work,” said Mariel Reed, co-founder and CEO at Pavilion. “This partnership creates a more seamless experience for Euna Procure users to find, use and share contracts with other public entities so they can deliver better, faster services and drive greater impact for their communities.”

A live demo of the new Euna/Pavilion integration will be presented at the NIGP Forum 2023 on Aug. 19-23, at Booth #402. Additionally, Mitchell Shim, manager, implementations & professional services at Euna Procure, will host a case study session, along with several Euna customers, titled “Forging the Path Ahead: The Future of Procurement” on Aug. 23, 2023, at 9:45 a.m. ET. To learn more about the session, visit https://www.nigp.org/events/annual-forum-and-products-exposition/sessions-2023.

Learn more about the benefits of sharing contracts with Pavilion here.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Formerly GTY Technology, Euna Solutions offers easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting and K-12 administration that are proven to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Euna Solutions is a trusted partner to more than 2,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, empowering digital transformation and streamlining business processes while enabling higher levels of citizen access, engagement and satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

About Pavilion

Pavilion is purpose-built to help you work smarter by providing access to the largest network of shareable contracts from across the country – for free – with one simple search. Find the right contract for you, whether it’s from your neighbor’s filing cabinet or a national purchasing cooperative. Expedite your due diligence and connect with the right supplier to get a fast response and hands-on support. Start your search: withpavilion.com.