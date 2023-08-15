DocGo and EmblemHealth Launch Partnership to Bring In-Home Care to Patients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today the launch of its partnership with EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health insurers, serving more than three million people in New York City and the tristate area.

DocGo will work closely with EmblemHealth to bring timely in-home services to New York and Connecticut patients after hospitalization to close preventive health care gaps. Using a value-based model that prioritizes high-quality, in-home health care, the program will reduce hospital readmissions, lower costs, and improve health outcomes. This program marks DocGo’s launch of services into Connecticut.

Through the partnership, patients will receive in-home healthcare services, including transitional care management following recent hospital discharges. Bringing care to members' homes makes preventive screenings and chronic care management more accessible. Available services include diabetic retinal eye exams, bone density tests, A1C screenings, blood pressure control support, and colorectal cancer screenings. Bringing these services into the home can lead to earlier disease detection, prevent many avoidable escalations, and help patients stay out of the hospital.

This partnership represents an important step forward in DocGo’s mission to provide high-quality, accessible health care to all. “Along with partners like EmblemHealth, DocGo is leading the proactive care revolution with a nimble, technology-powered approach that brings care to patients on their terms,” said Anthony Capone, CEO of DocGo. “We fill in gaps to provide faster, better, more comprehensive mobile health care solutions to traditionally underserved populations. Home-based health care has been shown to reduce hospital admissions and readmissions, lower rates of infection, and improve quality of life, and DocGo is proud to make this care more accessible and support long-term patient health.”

This collaboration is poised to make a significant impact on patients and caregivers, helping a large population of patients receive proactive care and stay healthier in their homes.

“High quality, accessible health care, remains out of reach for large segments of the population,” says Karen Ignagni, CEO of EmblemHealth. “By working with DocGo to offer post-acute care and critical screenings at home, our efforts to reduce health care disparities and improve health equity will be strengthened. We will make it easier for our members to get the preventive care they need, help them stay out of the hospital, optimize their long-term health and wellness, and help fulfill our mission of creating healthier futures for the communities we serve.”

