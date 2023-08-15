Apex Advisor Solutions to Offer Robust Trading and Rebalancing Capabilities Through Integrations With AdvisorArch

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Advisor Solutions is a product of Apex Fintech Solutions (“Apex”), the fintech for fintechs powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, today announced a new integration with AdvisorArch. The collaboration will provide advisory firms and fintechs alike with a premier solution to modernize and automate the investment process and is customizable to fit their tech stack to better serve clients and help to grow their businesses. AdvisorArch’s independent status and open-architecture approach will be a welcome addition of choice and flexibility to a rebalancing landscape that has seen significant consolidation.

Apex Advisor Solutions, through AdvisorArch’s integration, will offer advisors and fintechs access to a rebalancer to help support tax loss harvesting capabilities, direct indexing, fractional share trading, concentrated position management and more with seamless connectivity to their current portfolio management tools. This innovative solution will enable advisors the capability to customize their settings and standardize models, access direct indexing and ESG/SRI strategies, leverage goal-based automation systems including glide path and risk score-based automation, view client holdings and targets with pre-built back-office dashboards, and trade execution across all of their accounts.

“ We’re excited about this integration with AdvisorArch which allows Apex Advisor Solutions to provide advisors with the ability to build their own tech stack with top technology, including the only independent rebalancer in the market that provides trade explanations and tax loss harvesting capabilities on fractional shares,” said Olivia Eisinger, GM, Advisory at Apex Advisor Solutions.

“ As personalizing portfolios becomes ever more critical to help advisors stand out and efficiently deliver better client experiences, we are excited to be deeply integrated with AdvisorArch’s new rebalancer. Having a modern, flexible, and robust trading and rebalancing capability is critical for delivering advanced investment management services and is part of our commitment to revolutionize what it means to be an RIA custodian. Our broader mission and focus is to remove the friction that exists in the investment management process, so that fiduciary advisors can better scale their businesses and serve more clients.”

This integration builds on Apex’s robust capabilities including, fractional trading, digital account opening, digital funding via automated customer account transfer service (ACATS), direct indexing on accounts as low as $25k, competitive yields on cash sweeps, and the ability to resolve NIGOs with minimal friction.

“ We took our time looking for the best partner to build this revolutionary rebalancing tool with integrated direct indexing, and with Apex Advisor Solutions we are changing the way our clients provide their services,” said Mike Kerins, Co-Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of AdvisorArch. “ Ultimately, we felt Apex’s mission of modernization best complemented our dedication to driving innovation.”

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access and frictionless investing. Apex’s omni-suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke custody & clearing, advisory, institutional, digital assets, and SaaS solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, Apex Silver™, and Apex CODA Markets™ brands.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

About AdvisorArch

AdvisorArch offers a suite of digital advice tools that enable wealth management firms to build remarkable client experiences. Leverage our technology to standardize investment allocations through Model Management, increase efficiency through automated Rebalancing, differentiate with Direct Indexing and customize with TLH & SRI tools.