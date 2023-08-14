Consensus Cloud Solutions Announces Date of First Investor Webinar in Upcoming Series

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced the date of its first Investor focused webinar in the series. The topic is AI and Interoperability: How Consensus uses AI to advance Interoperability in Healthcare. The presentation will address the issues of interoperability that plague Healthcare, show how the Company utilizes AI to solve these issues, and demonstrate the growth opportunities that arise.

Details of the Webinar is as follows:

Location: Virtual

When: Thursday-September 7, 2023 at 11:00 ET

Speakers: John Nebergall, COO and Jeff Sullivan, CTO

Webcast Link and registration: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2779/48741

PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

About us

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is one of the world’s largest digital fax providers and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement; and a powerful connectivity and integration platform for healthcare providers. Our solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com to learn more.