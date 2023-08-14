Virginia Commonwealth University to Offer 23 New Programs with MedCerts Partnership

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedCerts, the innovation leader in online career training in allied health and information technology and a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), an education company that provides online and blended education programs, announced a new partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) that will add high-demand programs to VCU’s course offerings.

VCU will now offer 23 new programs from the MedCerts catalog, including Medical Assistant, Medical Coding and Billing Professional, Patient Care Technician, and Pharmacy Technician Professional.

“Partnering with MedCerts allows VCU to create additional training opportunities for our students and alumni as they progress in their educational and career journeys in the healthcare industry,” says Judith Kornberg, Ph.D., interim executive director for VCU Online and Continuing and Professional Education. “This partnership will not only enhance the range of noncredit programs available through Virginia Commonwealth University, but will also contribute to the growing diversity of VCU’s student population.”

VCU’s College of Health Professions programs consistently receive top rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Through the partnership with MedCerts, VCU expands their successful continuing and professional education offerings to adult learners, including VCU alumni, who are interested in short-term online certification programs in high demand fields within the healthcare industry.

“Training through any of these programs is a great way to get into the healthcare field and energize your life in a career that will always be in need, while also offering opportunities to grow and advance,” says Alan Dow, M.D., M.S.H.A., interim division chair for the Division of Hospital Medicine and assistant vice president of Health Sciences for Interprofessional Education and Collaborative Care at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“It’s an honor to partner with VCU and contribute to their high quality, affordable, and trusted programming,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO at MedCerts. “This partnership builds upon our shared commitment to the healthcare space and preparing the workforce of the future.”

As a leader in online healthcare, MedCerts has helped more than 55,000 students earn credentials and start new careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes.

For more information about available programs, please visit medcerts.ocpe.vcu.edu.

About MedCerts

MedCerts is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers, and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through experiential learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed more than 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 50,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with more than 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations have MedCerts-trained employees on staff. For more information, visit medcerts.com

About VCU and VCU Health

Virginia Commonwealth University is a major, urban public research university with national and international rankings in sponsored research. Located in downtown Richmond, VCU enrolls more than 28,000 students in 244 degree and certificate programs in the arts, sciences and humanities. Forty-one of the programs are unique in Virginia, many of them crossing the disciplines of VCU’s 12 schools and three colleges. The VCU Health brand represents the VCU health sciences academic programs, the VCU Massey Cancer Center and the VCU Health System, which comprises VCU Medical Center (the only academic medical center in the region), Community Memorial Hospital, Tappahannock Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and MCV Physicians. The clinical enterprise includes a collaboration with Sheltering Arms Institute for physical rehabilitation services. For more, please visit vcu.edu and vcuhealth.org.

About VCU Continuing and Professional Education

VCU Continuing and Professional Education, in partnership with the colleges and schools at Virginia Commonwealth University, provides and supports quality continuing and professional education and skills training for individual, local, regional and national impact, including lifelong learning opportunities for VCU alumni. To learn more, visit ocpe.vcu.edu.