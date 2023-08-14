The Arena Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces Strategic Expansion and a Three-Year Extension of its Debt Facility

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AREN) (“we,” “us,” “our,” the “Company” or “The Arena Group”), a technology platform and media company home to more than 265 brands, including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade Media (“Parade”), Men’s Journal, and HubPages, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 (“Q2 2023”). The Company once again generated year-over-year top- and bottom-line improvements in Q2 2023, growing revenues by 9% while reducing total operating expenses by 2%, leading to a 34% improvement in gross profit, a $2.7 million improvement in net loss, and a $4.1 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 (“Q2 2022”).

Additionally, today after the market close, The Arena Group announced a strategic partnership to dramatically expand its position in the video industry through a transaction with Bridge Media Networks. The Company has signed a binding letter of intent with Bridge Media Networks’ parent company, Simplify Inventions, LLC (“Simplify”), which, if consummated, is expected to vastly expand its video capabilities in digital streaming, OTT, OTA, CTV, and Free Ad Support Television (“FAST”) channels, subject to negotiation of final terms, completion of due diligence, stockholder approval, the receipt of any required regulatory approvals and certain other closing conditions. As part of the proposed transaction, Simplify will invest $50 million in cash in the combined entity, of which $25 million will be in the form of common stock and $25 million will be in the form of non-convertible preferred stock, and will contribute substantial video content, production, and distribution assets and direct a significant advertising spend towards the combined entity. The Company also announced that it has extended its debt facility with B. Riley Financial for three years at a fixed rate of 10%, and will reduce the overall amount of its debt by $20 million from current levels. The Company expects that the proposed strategic transaction will include the following key components:

The Arena Group will acquire and operate Bridge Media Networks’ network business, which includes two 24-hour networks, NEWSnet and Sports News Highlights, which have 35 OTT distribution relationships and are distributed on more than 100 owned and affiliated linear television channels across 46 states through OTA, MVPD, and cable outlets. Additionally, Bridge Media Networks will contribute its automotive and travel brands, Driven and TravelHost , which will anchor new vertical arenas on The Arena Group’s technology platform.

and , which will anchor new vertical arenas on The Arena Group’s technology platform. The combined entity will operate within The Arena Group and is expected to expand its consumer reach, product offering for advertisers, and further diversify its revenue across one of the fastest-growing segments in the media industry: OTT, CTV, and FAST channel programming.

As part of the transaction, The Arena Group will receive a $50 million cash investment, a five-year guaranteed advertising commitment of approximately $60 million from a group of consumer brands also owned by Simplify, including 5-hour ENERGY®, and the Bridge Media Networks operations. As consideration, Simplify will receive $25 million of preferred stock at a 10% non-cash payment-in-kind (“PIK”) coupon with a term of five years from the closing date, and common equity which will represent approximately 65% ownership of the combined company on a fully diluted basis based on $5 per share.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements, the completion of due diligence, the approval of The Arena Group’s shareholders, the receipt of any required regulatory approvals and certain other closing conditions. Additional details regarding the proposed strategic transaction are available in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and a press release issued today, August 14, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue increased 9% to $58.8 million compared to $53.8 million in the prior year period.

Digital advertising revenue increased by 19% to $29.3 million from $24.7 million in the prior year period. This was aided by our programmatic CPMs outperforming industry benchmarks by 41%, according to STAQ Benchmarking, a market-norm reporting service provided by Operative.

Total print revenue increased 9% to $20.4 million compared to $18.7 million in the prior year period.

Gross margin improved to 37% compared to 30% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses decreased by $0.8 million or 2%, to $36.0 million from $36.8 million in the prior year period.

Net loss narrowed by $2.7 million, or 12%, to $19.5 million from $22.2 million in the prior year period.

Q2 2023 included approximately $14.7 million in non-cash charges, including stock-based compensation, amortization of platform development and intangible assets, and other non-cash charges.

Adjusted EBITDA* improved significantly from a negative $4.2 million in Q2 2022 to a loss of $76 thousand in Q2 2023.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” below.

Management Commentary

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Arena Group, Ross Levinsohn, said, “This is a watershed moment for The Arena Group. Our agreement with Bridge Media Networks combines our brands with vast video opportunities across all digital and terrestrial platforms. Upon completion of the agreements, we will have fortified our balance sheet, reduced and extended our debt, and secured a significant advertising partnership. We also have added a dynamic and successful investor and entrepreneur to our Company. The innovative business combination with Bridge Media Networks, contemplated in today’s announcement, promises the next exciting phase of our evolution. We believe the result, once the proposed transaction is complete, will be a well-capitalized company, poised to grow rapidly with leading digital and video offerings that will resonate with advertisers and consumers.”

“The hard work of our incredible employees to transform The Arena Group over the past three years has enabled this moment to expand our Company. Our continued progress in growing our scale and driving efficiency was a key factor in our ability to achieve this milestone transaction,” continued Mr. Levinsohn. “While many in our industry have seen their businesses shrinking in the second quarter, we grew revenue 9% year-over-year, overcoming industry-wide challenges in the digital advertising ecosystem.”

Mr. Levinsohn continued, “We have continued to diversify our revenue streams, growing eCommerce from a nascent business into a growth engine, and we expect further expansion through the balance of the year. We focused on operational efficiency and reduced our total operating expenses by 2% from the prior year period even as we grew revenue by 9% year-over-year, driving a $6.3 million improvement in our loss from operations. Combined with a significant improvement in our gross margins, we are making steady progress towards achieving sustainable profitability.”

Highlights across the Company’s verticals include:

The Sports vertical, anchored by Sports Illustrated , saw the expansion of several key properties including SI Golf and FanNation . The Company launched an F1 Formula Racing site which is now the second largest F1-focused site after just eight months, according to data from Comscore and MRI-Simmons.

, saw the expansion of several key properties including and . The Company launched an F1 Formula Racing site which is now the second largest F1-focused site after just eight months, according to data from Comscore and MRI-Simmons. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ’s 2023 launch more than doubled traffic as compared to the prior year. The announcement of the four covers – Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Kim Petras – and subsequent launch events in New York and Florida garnered over 108 billion media impressions and over 13,500 articles written about the release, according to data from Comscore and SimilarWeb. The group also saw record online digital advertising revenue, nearly tripling last year’s numbers.

’s 2023 launch more than doubled traffic as compared to the prior year. The announcement of the four covers – Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Kim Petras – and subsequent launch events in New York and Florida garnered over 108 billion media impressions and over 13,500 articles written about the release, according to data from Comscore and SimilarWeb. The group also saw record online digital advertising revenue, nearly tripling last year’s numbers. The Finance vertical, anchored by TheStreet , had a record quarter with 38 million monthly average pageviews according to Google Analytics, an increase of 31% as compared to the prior year quarter. TheStreet launched partnerships with Tom Lee’s FundStrat Global Advisors and Tornado to expand its content base and reach a broader audience.

, had a record quarter with 38 million monthly average pageviews according to Google Analytics, an increase of 31% as compared to the prior year quarter. launched partnerships with Tom Lee’s FundStrat Global Advisors and Tornado to expand its content base and reach a broader audience. The Lifestyle vertical, anchored by Parade and Men’s Journal , saw an expansion of publishing partners covering new content channels such as entertainment, astrology, sneakers, wine, and streaming TV. Parade continued to drive year-over-year traffic growth, with a 33% increase in monthly average pageviews as compared to the prior year quarter, according to Google Analytics. Through an exclusive licensing deal, the popular weekly podcast Club Random with Bill Maher is now featured by Men’s Journal .

and , saw an expansion of publishing partners covering new content channels such as entertainment, astrology, sneakers, wine, and streaming TV. continued to drive year-over-year traffic growth, with a 33% increase in monthly average pageviews as compared to the prior year quarter, according to Google Analytics. Through an exclusive licensing deal, the popular weekly podcast is now featured by . The Company announced that it has signed an agreement with acTVe Action Sports, LLC to launch five new FAST channels featuring its Adventure Network brands including Surfer, Powder, and BikeMag, with potential to expand to additional brands.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenue

Revenue was $58.8 million in Q2 2023, representing an increase of 9% compared to $53.8 million in Q2 2022.

Digital Revenue

Revenue from digital operations grew 10% year-over-year to $38.4 million in Q2 2023, as a $4.6 million, or 19%, year-over-year increase in digital advertising and a $0.9 million, or 218%, year-over-year increase in other digital revenue more than offset a $2.1 million decrease in revenue from digital subscriptions and a slight decrease in licensing and syndication revenue. The strong growth in digital advertising was driven by a 35% increase in revenue per page view, more than offsetting a 12% decrease in monthly average pageviews.

Print Revenue

Total print revenue saw significant growth, as it increased by 9% to $20.4 million in Q2 2023 from $18.7 million in Q2 2022, which reflects growth in the results of Sports Illustrated and improvements in the Athlon Outdoor properties, which were acquired as part of the Parade Media acquisition in April 2022.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for Q2 2023 increased $5.5 million or 34% to $21.7 million, from $16.1 million in the prior year period, This represented an improvement of 7 percentage points in gross margin from 30% to 37%. Contributing to this improvement was a year-over-year decrease in content and editorial expense of $1.4 million or 9% and a $4.6 million or 19% increase in digital advertising revenue, reflecting our continued efforts to manage costs and drive efficiencies.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses declined $0.8 million or 2% to $36.0 million in Q2 2023 from $36.8 million in the prior year period. The company continues to maintain expense discipline while optimizing operations and integrating acquired properties.

Net Loss

Net loss was $19.5 million in Q2 2023 as compared to $22.2 million in the prior year period, a $2.7 million of 12% improvement, primarily as a result of a $6.3 million narrowing in loss from operations that was partially offset by a $2.5 million increase in interest expense related to increased debt outstanding. Q2 2023 included non-cash charges of $14.7 million, consistent with the charges in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $76 thousand for Q2 2023, a $4.1 million improvement as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A disclaimer and reconciliation are provided below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of June 30, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents were $5.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $13.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

In the first half of 2023, net cash used in operating activities was $16.4 million, as compared to $7.5 million used in operating activities in the first half of 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Management suspended its 2023 full-year guidance, citing the complexity of the proposed strategic transaction with Bridge Media Networks, and expects to be able to issue revised guidance in four to six months, after the integration of the respective businesses.

THE ARENA GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2023 (unaudited) December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands, except share data) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,489 $ 13,871 Restricted cash 502 502 Accounts receivable, net 31,632 33,950 Subscription acquisition costs, current portion 34,983 25,931 Prepayments and other current assets 11,768 4,441 Total current assets 84,374 78,695 Property and equipment, net 483 735 Operating lease right-of-use assets 279 372 Platform development, net 9,788 10,330 Subscription acquisition costs, net of current portion 12,354 14,133 Acquired and other intangible assets, net 49,454 58,970 Other long-term assets 1,025 1,140 Goodwill 41,329 39,344 Total assets $ 199,086 $ 203,719 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficiency Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,794 $ 12,863 Accrued expenses and other 23,143 23,102 Line of credit 14,907 14,092 Unearned revenue 66,799 58,703 Subscription refund liability 890 845 Operating lease liability 456 427 Contingent consideration 970 - Liquidated damages payable 6,142 5,843 Bridge notes 35,844 34,805 Term debt 66,183 65,684 Total current liabilities 229,128 216,364 Unearned revenue, net of current portion 17,080 19,701 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 122 358 Liquidated damages payable, net of current portion - 494 Other long-term liabilities 4,733 5,307 Deferred tax liabilities 538 465 Total liabilities 251,601 242,689 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Series G redeemable and convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, $1,000 per share liquidation value and 1,800 shares designated; aggregate liquidation value: $168; Series G shares issued and outstanding: 168; common shares issuable upon conversion: 8,582 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 168 168 Series H convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, $1,000 per share liquidation value and 23,000 shares designated; aggregate liquidation value: $12,856 and $14,356; Series H shares issued and outstanding: 12,856 and 14,356; common shares issuable upon conversion: 1,774,128 and 1,981,128 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 11,508 13,008 Total mezzanine equity 11,676 13,176 Stockholders’ deficiency: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 22,014,927 and 18,303,193 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 219 182 Common stock to be issued - - Additional paid-in capital 297,522 270,743 Accumulated deficit (361,932 ) (323,071 ) Total stockholders’ deficiency (64,191 ) (52,146 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficiency $ 199,086 $ 203,719

THE ARENA GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands, except share data) Revenue $ 58,806 $ 53,752 $ 110,186 $ 101,995 Cost of revenue (includes amortization of platform development and developed technology for three months ended 2023 and 2022 of $2,323 and $2,375, respectively and for the six months ended 2023 and 2022 of $4,692 and $4,686, respectively) 37,142 37,622 67,177 66,119 Gross profit 21,664 16,130 43,009 35,876 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 19,503 17,483 37,472 34,699 General and administrative 11,722 14,834 24,775 28,348 Depreciation and amortization 4,735 4,444 9,501 8,646 Loss on impairment of assets - - 119 257 Total operating expenses 35,960 36,761 71,867 71,950 Loss from operations (14,296 ) (20,631 ) (28,858 ) (36,074 ) Other (expense) income Change in fair value of contingent consideration 90 - (409 ) - Interest expense (5,001 ) (2,506 ) (9,183 ) (5,326 ) Liquidated damages (177 ) (128 ) (304 ) (300 ) Total other expenses (5,088 ) (2,634 ) (9,896 ) (5,626 ) Loss before income taxes (19,384 ) (23,265 ) (38,754 ) (41,700 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (100 ) 1,741 (107 ) 1,727 Loss from continuing operations (19,484 ) (21,524 ) (38,861 ) (39,973 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (683 ) - (683 ) Net loss $ (19,484 ) $ (22,207 ) $ (38,861 ) $ (40,656 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share: Continuing operations $ (0.88 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (1.89 ) $ (2.37 ) Discontinued operations - (0.04 ) - (0.04 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.88 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (1.89 ) $ (2.41 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 22,074,500 18,258,890 20,509,676 16,847,920

THE ARENA GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (38,861 ) $ (40,656 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 197 245 Amortization of platform development and intangible assets 13,996 13,087 Amortization of debt discounts 1,645 934 Noncash and accrued interest 602 69 Loss on impairment of assets 119 257 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 409 - Liquidated damages 304 300 Stock-based compensation 12,616 16,466 Deferred income taxes 73 (1,782 ) Bad debt expense 54 372 Other - 185 Change in operating assets and liabilities net of effect of business combination: Accounts receivable, net 2,213 (83 ) Subscription acquisition costs (7,273 ) 2,143 Royalty fees - 7,500 Prepayments and other current assets (7,327 ) 264 Other long-term assets 8 13 Accounts payable 742 335 Accrued expenses and other (800 ) (7,131 ) Unearned revenue 5,526 945 Subscription refund liability 45 (693 ) Operating lease liabilities (114 ) (107 ) Other long-term liabilities (574 ) (128 ) Net cash used in operating activities (16,400 ) (7,465 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment - (379 ) Capitalized platform development (2,132 ) (2,784 ) Proceeds from sale of equity investment - 2,450 Payments for acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (500 ) (9,481 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,632 ) (10,194 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments under line of credit, net borrowing 815 (4,180 ) Proceeds from common stock registered direct offering 11,500 - Payments of issuance costs from common stock registered direct offering (167 ) - Proceeds from common stock public offering, net of offering costs - 32,058 Payments of issuance costs from common stock public offering - (1,568 ) Payment of deferred cash payments (75 ) (453 ) Payment of taxes from common stock withheld (1,423 ) (556 ) Payment of restricted stock liabilities - (2,152 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 10,650 23,149 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8,382 ) 5,490 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 14,373 9,851 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 5,991 $ 15,341 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,489 $ 14,839 Restricted cash 502 502 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 5,991 $ 15,341 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 7,140 $ 4,323 Cash paid for income taxes 85 - Noncash investing and financing activities Reclassification of stock-based compensation to platform development $ 548 $ 1,125 Issuance cost of offerings recorded in accrued expenses and other 189 - Issuance of common stock in connection with settlement of liquidated damages 499 7,008 Issuance of common stock upon conversion of series H preferred stock 1,500 511 Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition 2,000 - Deferred cash payments recorded in connection with acquisitions 246 1,889 Common stock issued in connection with acquisition of Athlon - 3,141 Assumptions of liabilities in connection with acquisition of Athlon - 12,642 Reclassification to liability upon common stock modification 68 -

THE ARENA GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (unaudited) The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (19,484 ) $ (22,207 ) $ (38,861 ) $ (40,656 ) Net loss from discontinued operations - 683 - 683 Net loss from continued operations (19,484 ) (21,524 ) (38,861 ) (39,973 ) Add (deduct): Interest expense, net (1) 5,001 2,506 9,183 5,326 Income tax provision (benefit) 100 (1,741 ) 107 (1,727 ) Depreciation and amortization (2) 7,058 6,819 14,193 13,332 Stock-based compensation (3) 6,189 9,099 12,616 16,466 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4) (90 ) - 409 - Liquidated damages (5) 177 128 304 300 Loss on impairment of assets (6) - - 119 257 Employee retention credit (7) - - (6,868 ) - Employee restructuring payments (8) 973 505 4,262 679 Adjusted EBITDA $ (76 ) $ (4,208 ) $ (4,536 ) $ (5,340 )