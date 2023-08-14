Cointreau is Helping Concert Goers Celebrate Summer the MargaRight Way in First-Ever Partnership with Forest Hills Stadium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cointreau, the iconic orange liqueur, is committed to showing people everywhere that any moment can be transformed by a Margarita – made MargaRight – with Cointreau, tequila and fresh lime juice. To celebrate these MargaRight moments, Cointreau is teaming up with Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, to bring the MargaRight experience to the masses.

Beyond the Margarita cocktail, Cointreau is bringing the meaning of MargaRight to life, through a first-ever partnership with Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. Taking over two of the season’s most highly anticipated shows, concert attendees will enjoy unforgettable MargaRight experiences, including access to The MargaRight Lounge (serving Margarita cocktails), surprise upgrades from MargaRight Messengers, exclusive access to VIP areas, concessionary takeovers, giveaways and more.

"Cointreau continues to be an essential ingredient when making a Margarita that is truly transformative,” said Nicolas Beckers, President and CEO at Rémy Cointreau America. “Our partnership with Forest Hills Stadium further brings to life what a Margarita, made MargaRight, embodies, and what a MargaRight experience feels like.”

Join Cointreau and make your moment MargaRight by mixing up The Original Margarita at-home, ordering it at your favorite establishment or heading to Cointreau.com to learn more.

The Original Margarita:

Ingredients 1 oz Cointreau 2 oz blanco tequila 1 oz fresh lime juice

Directions STEP 1: Rim your rocks glass with salt STEP 2: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice STEP 3: Shake vigorously until well chilled STEP 4: Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice STEP 5: Garnish with a lime wheel



About Cointreau:

Iconic orange liqueur creator and cocktail pioneer, Maison Cointreau was founded in 1849 in Angers, France. The brand's heritage lives on today at the heart of more than 500 cocktails, including the original Margarita and Cosmopolitan. Cointreau liqueur's distinctive character is the result of the meticulous selection, harmony, and distillation of sweet and bitter orange peel essences, a task entrusted to Maison Cointreau’s Master Distiller. Unique and boasting exceptional organoleptic qualities, it's a staple for bartenders and at-home cocktail enthusiasts around the world.

To learn more about Cointreau, visit www.cointreau.com or follow Cointreau on Instagram/Twitter via @Cointreau_US or Facebook via @cointreauUS.

About Rémy Cointreau:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group’s portfolio includes high-end and singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,850 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group’s strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.