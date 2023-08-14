Molina Healthcare of New Mexico Receives Notification of Intent to Award New Medicaid Contract

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina” or the “Company”) confirmed that the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) has announced its intention to award a Medicaid managed care contract to Molina’s New Mexico health plan, Molina Healthcare of New Mexico. The announcement by HSD follows its rescission of the cancellation of the Turquoise Care Request for Proposals made on January 30, 2023.

The go-live date for Molina Healthcare of New Mexico’s new Medicaid contract is expected to be July 1, 2024. The new contract is expected to have a duration of three years, with potential extensions adding a further five years to the term. Molina Healthcare of New Mexico is among four health plans awarded a new Turquoise Care Medicaid contract. The four health plans will be offering health care coverage to all of the enrollees in the New Mexico managed care program, with current enrollment of approximately 785,000 members.

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company (currently ranked 126), provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.2 million members as of June 30, 2023. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

