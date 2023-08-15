Hexion Serves as Start Line Sponsor for American Heart Association’s 2023 Central Ohio Heart Walk

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its ongoing sustainability and wellness initiatives, Hexion will serve as the start line sponsor of the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Central Ohio Heart Walk on August 19th in downtown Columbus.

“As a key supporter of the Central Ohio Heart Walk for 15 years, we annually celebrate AHA’s good work and the importance of our associates’ wellness,” said Michael Lefenfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to continue this successful wellness partnership and help raise awareness and research funds to prevent heart disease and stroke.”

“More than 100 Hexion walkers will be at the start line, as we build on our past support of the AHA that totals approximately $300,000 since we’ve served as an event sponsor,” said Stephanie Couhig, Senior Vice President, Environmental Health & Safety and Chief Sustainability Officer. “By participating in the Central Ohio Heart Walk, we bring our ‘Responsible Chemistry’ theme to life and demonstrate our commitment to the communities where our people work and live. For example, we encourage our associates to regularly volunteer by providing paid time off and, if based in the U.S., will make a contribution to the organization in that associate’s name after achieving a certain number of volunteer hours.”

The Central Ohio Heart Walk is one of the signature events that the company participates in globally. Hexion’s corporate charitable contributions totaled more than $480,000, and associates globally logged more than 2,200 volunteer hours in 2022. The Heart Walk is aligned with the Company’s broader philanthropic pillars, including: Basic Needs, such as housing and food security; Health; Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education at all levels; and Social Justice.

About Hexion Inc.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion is a leading global producer of adhesives and performance materials. Hexion provides specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive and infrastructure protection. Building on over a century of experience, Hexion is working to preserve the earth’s natural resources, meet the needs of growing populations and respond to a changing climate. Learn more about Hexion and its sustainability commitment at www.hexion.com